Happy Birthday, Sunidhi Chauhan: Playlist of Her Songs for Every Mood

Sunidhi Chauhan is the gem of Bollywood and one of today’s most popular vocalists. She has sung incredible songs to date and has won many hearts with her voice and spectacular performative prowess. She gained to prominence with the release of her first super hit song, Ruki Ruki Si Zindagi, from the film Mast (1999). Sunidhi, unlike some other singers, has offered her voice to a wide range of songs in a variety of languages and genres. She has already collaborated with a number of artists to create an incredible collection of her songs. Sunidhi has also established herself on an international stage by performing English songs such as Heartbeat with Enrique Iglesias.

So, let’s take a look at the singer’s top tracks…

Mehboob Mere (Fiza)

Fiza was released in 2000, and even though it has been 20 years, the song Mehboob Mere is still recognised and adored by fans. Sunidhi sang the song, which was composed by Anu Malik. Mehboob Mere starred Sushmita Sen and Chauhan’s voice was a wonderful fit for her.

Beedi Jalaile ( Omkara)

One of her most popular songs is Omkara’s Beedi Jalaile. Vishal Bhardwaj’s music, Gulzar’s lyrics, and Bipasha Basu’s thumkas were all fantastic in the song, but Chauhan’s vocals elevated it to new heights. For the song, she received the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer.

Kamli (Dhoom)

Sunidhi wonderfully rendered the song. Her voice beautifully complimented Katrina’s energetic moves. This high-energy dance number has become a standard for dance aficionados to demonstrate their dancing abilities, and YouTube is flooded with “Kamli dance version videos.”

Sheila Ki Jawani (Tees Maar Khan)

Sunidhi’s song collection would be incomplete without the single Sheila Ki Jawani. The song from Tees Maar Khan is certainly one of her most popular songs. She also won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer for the second time.

Udi (Guzaarish)

Udi, from the film Guzaarish, is a fantastic song that is both timeless and contemporary. The song was picturized on the B-town diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. While Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s music was simply magnificent, Sunidhi’s calming voice was well fitted to the song’s theme.

Ae Watan (Raazi)

Last but not least, we have Raazi’s Ae Watan on our list. Gulzar’s patriotic lyrics and Sunidhi’s created magic. This is undoubtedly one of the singer’s most underappreciated tunes.

