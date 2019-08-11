Happy Birthday Suniel Shetty: Here Are 5 Memorable Songs From Anna's Films

Actor Suniel Shetty who has been a part of Bollywood for over 25 years was born on August 11, 1961. Making his debut in Bollywood with the 1992 film Balwaan opposite Divya Bharti, the actor has gone on to play memorable roles in films like Mohra (1994), Gopi Kishan (1994), Rakshak (1996), Border (1997), Bhai (1997), Hera Pheri (2000), Dhadkan (2000), De Dana Dan (2010) among others.

Shetty has also acted in Malayalam, Tamil and English films and will make his debut in Kannada film with Pailwan which will be released on September 2019. He is a producer and owner of production house Popcorn Entertainment Private Limited.

On Suniel Shetty's 58th birthday, here's looking at five of his most memorable songs.

Chhai Chhap Chhai

The song from the movie Hu Tu Tu (1999) was picturised on Shetty and Tabu. It was sung by Hariharan and Lata Mangeshkar. The lyrics of the romantic number was written by Gulzar and the music was given by Vishal Bhardwaj.

Tum Dil Ki Dhadkan Mein

The song from the movie Dhadkan (2000) was sung by Abhijeet and Alka Yagnik and was picturised on Shetty and Shilpa Shetty. The lyrics of the song was penned by Sameer.

Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hai Dil Se

Yet another legendary love song from the film Dhadkan (2000), it was picturised on Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar and Shetty. The song was sung by Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik.

Shehar Ki Ladki

Picturised on Shetty and Raveena Tandon, the song from Rakshak (1996) was sung by Abhijeet and Chandra Dixit. The music of the song was directed by Anand Chitragupt and Milind Chitragupt and the lyrics was penned by Deepak Chaudhary. The song was recently remixed by a popular rapper.

Aankhon Mein Base Ho Tum

The song from the movie 1995 film Takkar was picturised on Suneil Shetty and Sonali Bendre. It was sung by Abhijeet and Alka Yagnik. The music was directed by Anu Malik and lyrics of the song was written by Maya Govind.

