Happy Birthday Suniel Shetty: The Actor’s Instagram Posts Prove He is Ageing Backwards, See Pics
On Suniel Shetty's birthday, here are some images of the star that proof that Shetty is not only defying the law of ageing, but also setting fitness goals for all age groups.
(Photo: Suniel Shetty/ Instagram)
The action star, who turns 57 today, is certainly a fitness icon and it would be an understatement to say that he is ageing backwards.
Take a look at his drool-worthy photos:
This Pain is only temporary but gives u so much in return
TRANSFORMATION !!! In two weeks you'll feel it ... in four weeks you'll see it ...in eight weeks you'll hear it
Junk food you wanted for an hour VS the body you wanted for years- this answers most of the questions asked during the @instagram LIVE!!! Quite a first experience... tried to answer as many as I could, rest of the answers are all there on www.missionfitindia.co.in See you all next week
In a previous interview with News18.com, Suniel admitted that he believes age is just a number and that he could take on any youngster in a round of boxing since he still is as fit as he was years ago. “At 57 I can probably take on a 21 year old in a sport or a round of boxing and I am not saying this arrogantly, I am saying this so that people realise that age is genuinely just a number,” he said.
Giving a sneak-peak into his fitness regime, Suniel mentioned that he does not consume carbohydrates after 6pm. He said, “I make sure that I train regularly. I do around 45 minutes of yoga and then gym four times a week. Also, I eat right. Breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince and dinner like a pauper and consume no carbohydrates after 6 pm.”
During the conversation, Suniel also spoke about how he was always into martial arts and fitness which in turn helped him achieve everything he ever wanted. The actor has several hit films to his credit including Gopi Kishan, Shastra, Sapoot, Rakshak, Dhadkan and Border. He was last seen in A Gentleman.
Recently, Shetty come up with India’s first 120 days fitness and wellness festival 'Mission Fit India', encouraging people to take up fitness as a way of life.
