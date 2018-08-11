Happy Birthday Suniel Shetty: The Actor’s Instagram Posts Prove He is Ageing Backwards, See Pics

We will not judge you if you scroll through actor Suniel Shetty’s Instagram pictures, appreciating the time and effort he has put in achieving that enviable body and the suave salt and pepper look. Also, we believe the actor won’t mind if his photographs serve as an inspiration for others to take up some form exercise and build a fitter future for themselves.The action star, who turns 57 today, is certainly a fitness icon and it would be an understatement to say that he is ageing backwards.Take a look at his drool-worthy photos:In a previous interview with News18.com, Suniel admitted that he believes age is just a number and that he could take on any youngster in a round of boxing since he still is as fit as he was years ago. “At 57 I can probably take on a 21 year old in a sport or a round of boxing and I am not saying this arrogantly, I am saying this so that people realise that age is genuinely just a number,” he said.Giving a sneak-peak into his fitness regime, Suniel mentioned that he does not consume carbohydrates after 6pm. He said, “I make sure that I train regularly. I do around 45 minutes of yoga and then gym four times a week. Also, I eat right. Breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince and dinner like a pauper and consume no carbohydrates after 6 pm.”During the conversation, Suniel also spoke about how he was always into martial arts and fitness which in turn helped him achieve everything he ever wanted. The actor has several hit films to his credit including Gopi Kishan, Shastra, Sapoot, Rakshak, Dhadkan and Border. He was last seen in A Gentleman.Recently, Shetty come up with India’s first 120 days fitness and wellness festival 'Mission Fit India', encouraging people to take up fitness as a way of life.