Happy Birthday Suniel Shetty: Top 5 Most Memorable Performances Of The Actor

Suniel Shetty needs no introduction. He was 31 when he stepped in the film industry. The actor made his debut with Balwaan opposite Divya Bharti in 1992. In a career spanning almost three decades, Suniel has featured in more than 100 films. With his remarkable performances, Suniel established himself to be an instrumental part of the industry. In 2009, he won the South Asian International Film Festival’s Best Actor Award for his performance in Naxalites-based film, Red Alert. Anna, as he is called by his fans, the star is also a film producer, television presenter and entrepreneur. On his birthday, let’s rewind his most popular films so far:

Qayamat: City Under Threat (2003)

The action-thriller is a remake of the 1996 Hollywood actioner, The Rock, starring Nicholas Cage and Sean Connery in the lead roles. Suniel Shetty played a CBI officer, Akram Sheikh, a patriotic chief of the Indian commandos. He is the good man who leads the charge against the villains and the ISI baddie. Qayamat had some really slick action. While the film was average upon its release, the story and action scenes were highly praised. Suniel got nominated for IIFA Best Supporting Actor Award.

Dilwale (1994)

Suniel Shetty teamed up with another popular action hero, Ajay Devgn. He played a tough cop while Ajay played a mental patient charged with murder. They unknowingly fall in love with the same girl. As the underdog in the film, Suniel sacrifices his love for Ajay and takes it upon himself to bring him justice. The hi-jinks action and Nadeem-Shravan’s hit music also brought much appreciation for the film. Suniel earned Filmfare Best Supporting Actor Award nomination.

Border (1997)

Real-life adaptation from the Battle of Longewala in 1971, Border remains one of his best works to date. As BSF Commandant Bhairon Singh, Suniel fought tooth and nail for his country against Pakistan and the character became very popular. One of the few multi starrers in Bollywood’s history, each actor in the film drew praises for their individual acts. The film showed how Indian soldiers showed valiance and heroics of the highest order till their dying breath.

Suniel got nominated for Filmfare Best Supporting Actor Award and Star Screen Award Best Supporting Actor.

Main Hoon Na (2004)

Suniel Shetty surprised by playing the primary antagonist in the film. He was an ex-Major in the Indian Army, Raghavan Singh Dutta who was court-martialed for assassinating ‘innocent Pakistanis’ as he believed they were spies. Written and directed by Farah Khan, the film was co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan.

The film was loved by the audiences for its high entertainment quotient and the thrilling action sequences. Suniel earned the GIFA Best Villain Award for his performance and earned the Filmfare Best Villain Award and IIFA Best Villain Award nominations.

Dhadkan (2000)

Dev told Anjali, “Main tumhe bhool jaon yeh ho nahi sakta … aur tum mujhe bhool jao yeh main hone nahi doonga.” There is no chance you don’t remember this dialogue, if you have watched the film. Suniel plays the anti-hero and won accolades despite portraying a dark character.

His passion for acquiring his lady love played by Shilpa Shetty and his angst as a jilted lover is played with conviction and feels real. He won the Filmfare Best Villain Award for the film. Suniel also got the Zee Cine Best Supporting Actor Award and was nominated for IIFA Best Villain Award.

