Happy Birthday Sunil Dutt: 5 Iconic Performances by the Actor
On the 91st birth anniversary of Sunil Dutt, let's take a look at the actor's best films from his times.
Posters and still of Sunil Dutt's films
Born as Balraj Dutt on June 6 1929, Sunil Dutt has been one of the finest actors in the Indian film industry. Not just as an actor, Dutt has been a successful producer, director and politician too. Father to Namrata Dutt, actor Sanjay Dutt and politician Priya Dutt, Dutt won hearts with his performances on the Indian silver screen.
A Padma Shri awardee, Dutt was married to Nargis, his co-star in Mother India. Besides being a natural actor, Dutt was known for his idealism and humanity. He had been a helpful person all his life, winning hearts for being a gentleman that he was.
On his 91st birth anniversary, let’s have a look at five of the stellar performances delivered by the late actor-turned-politician:
Mother India
In this 1957 movie directed by Mehboob Khan, Dutt played the role of Birju, an aggressive and violet son of Nargis. He went on to marry Nargis in 1958. Mother India was India’s first submission to the Oscars in the Foreign Language category. The movie also changed Dutt’s life personally and professionally.
Khandan
Another movie that can be counted for Dutt’s iconic performance was Khandan. Ranked as one of the highest earning films of the year, Khandan saw Dutt playing the role of a man with a crooked hand. The actor was essayed as a loyal husband to Nutan and an obedient son to his parents as well as uncle-aunty.
Padosan
Who wouldn’t remember the famous song Ek Chatur Naar? While Padosan was known for its witty and comic scenes, Dutt was known for his role as a serious composer Bhola in the movie.
Mera Saaya
Essaying the role of a young lawyer, Dutt beautifully balanced the emotions which are expected when the lawyer is caught between mourning for his supposedly dead wife and fighting against a woman, who resembles his wife, in the court.
Sujata
Released in 1959, Bimal Roy’s Sujata saw Dutt in the role of Adheer. In the movie, the actor played the role of a young and well-educated Bengali youth who helped dispel the prejudice against the lead actress who was labelled as an untouchable.
