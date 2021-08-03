Happy Birthday, Sunil Grover: Lesser-known Facts About ‘Gutthi’

Regarded as one of the most talented comic actors in the country, Sunil Grover is popularly recognised by his character names Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati from Comedy Night With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. However, fame and success have not come easy for the comedian. He has been in and around the showbiz for over two decades now, but his moment of fame arrived with the portrayal of Gutthi. The audience loved his comic timing, and he soon became a household name.

Even after he parted ways with Kapil Sharma, his fans miss him on the show. Born in Sirsa, Haryana, on August 3, 1977, Sunil harboured acting ambitions since childhood and mimicked his teachers for his classmates. As time passed, his interest in acting grew further and he decided to make it a career.

As the actor celebrate his 44th birthday today, we bring to you some unknown facts about his life and journey:

1. Before making his way to the theatre and TV shows, Sunil completed his Masters’ degree in Theatre from the Punjab University, Chandigarh.

2. During his initial years, Sunil worked with legendary comedian late Jaspal Bhatti and was featured in many of his shows.

3. Sunil also had a stint as a radio jockey and hosted the popular program Hansi K Phuware for many years on Radio Mirchi. He played the character of Sudarshan aka Sud on the program.

4. After working in theatre for few years, Sunil made his television debut with Chala Lallan Hero Banne.

5. We all have loved Sunil playing the character of Gutthi in Comedy Nights with Kapil but did you that the character was inspired by a real-life character? Sunil had revealed that the character of Gutthi was inspired by one of his college classmates.

6. Long before Sunil gained popularity on television, he featured in a small role in Ajay Devgn and Kajol starrer Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha.

