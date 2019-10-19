Happy Birthday Sunny Deol: From Damini to Gadar, Five Power-packed Performances of the Actor

Bollywood actor Ajay Singh Deol, better known as Sunny Deol, is celebrating his 63rd birthday on October 19. He is the eldest son of legendary Indian actor Dharmendra. Sunny made his film debut in 1983 with another debutant Amrita Singh in Betaab and the film was a hit.

After his success in Bollywood, Sunny chose to stay away from films for a long time. He made a comeback, but unlike others, it was a political comeback. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) party on April 23, 2019. He won the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections from Gurdaspur constituency against his rival Sunil Jakhar of Indian national Congress with a margin of 82,459 votes.

Alongside joining politics, Sunny even launched his son this year with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, which was directed by him. In his vast and diverse career, Sunny has given some major hits as an actor. Let's take a look at them.

Betaab

His debut movie opposite Amrita Singh was a romantic hit. He was nominated for best actor at the Filmfare Awards. Following the film's massive success in Bollywood, it was remade in Telugu and Kannada as well.

Ghayal

This action drama was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by his father Dharmendra. The film was declared a super-hit by Box Office India and it was also the second highest grossing Bollywood film of 1990. Beyond commercial success, the film received eight nominations at the Filmfare Awards, winning seven of them, including Best Film, Best Director for Rajkumar Santoshi and Best Actor.

Border

Sunny Deol received another Filmfare Best Actor award for J.P. Dutta's Border. The film opened to strong box office results and was declared an all-time blockbuster by Box Office India. It also became the highest-grossing Hindi film of 1997 in India.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

This film is a period action drama, set during the time of Partition in 1947. Sunny played the role of a Sikh truck driver who falls in love with a Muslim girl Sakina (Amisha Patel) who belongs to an aristocratic family.

Damini

Although he made his entry in the film only in the second half, it is Sunny's performance as a righteous lawyer that won hearts in this socially conscious film. Iconic dialogues like 'dhai kilo ka haath' and 'tareekh pe tareekh' were delivered in this courtroom drama.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.