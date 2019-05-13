English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Happy Birthday Sunny Leone: 5 Peppy Dance Numbers of Bollywood’s Baby Doll
From Baby Doll to Trippy Trippy, Sunny Leone has been part of a number of hit dance numbers ever since she made her Bollywood debut.
Image courtesy: Sunny Leone/ Instagram
Sunny Leone aka Karenjit Kaur Vohra was born on May 13 in Canada. She was brought up in a typical Punjabi household and had lived with her family before becoming a well-known adult film stars. After leaving that industry, Sunny headed to Bollywood and hogged the spotlight as a wild card entry in Bigg Boss 5 in the year 2011.
While her journey on Bigg Boss 5 was short-lived, it acted as an entry into Bollywood. She bagged a role in Jism 2, offered by Mahesh Bhatt. Besides her movie roles, she has also been part of other reality shows.
However, her most known performance was in the song Baby Doll. The song and her dance moves were a huge hit. Baby Doll was the first of many dance numbers that Sunny has done in her Bollywood journey so far. Here's a quick recap of five of the most famous ones.
Baby Doll
A Meet Brothers composition in collaboration with Kanika Kapoor, Baby Doll gave Sunny Leone the recognition she was looking for. The song, shot as a promotional for the film Ragini MMS 2, could not boost the film's performance but was definitely a kick-starter for both Sunny and Kanika. The song stayed on top of the charts for months and Sunny's dance steps as well as costumes were imitated everywhere.
Pink Lips
Sung by Khushboo Grewal, Pink Lips had Sunny dancing in one of her sexiest avatars. While Hate Story 2 didn't do wonders at the box office, Sunny's sexy dance number was a hit.
Paani Wala Dance
We are not sure how many people went to watch Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, but this Sunny Leone song from the film was surely a hit. Dressed in a bikini, Sunny unleashed her scintillating self in this poolside song.
Laila Main Laila
Sunny Leone donned a desi avatar for Raees' Laila Main Laila, where she performed with Shah Rukh Khan. With her killing looks and on-point dance steps, Sunny proved her screen presence in the song.
Trippy Trippy
This was another big hit of Sunny Leone, from the film Bhoomi. She was seen in a grunge avatar and performing energetic steps in the song sung by Neha Kakkar.
