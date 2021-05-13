Happy Birthday Sunny Leone: Her Journey from Bigg Boss to a Top Entertainer in Bollywood

When she entered the mainstream Hindi film industry, she was placed under a lot of scrutiny for her past career in the adult film industry, and her future in India had a big question mark on it. However, almost 10 years down the line, she has shrugged off the judgement and misogynist gaze on her and has established herself as an unapologetic entertainer and performer in the industry. We are talking of Sunny Leone, who is celebrating her 40th birthday today, and on this special occasion, let’s take a look back at her journey in Bollywood.

After her stint in Bigg Boss season 5, she made her Bollywood debut with Pooja Bhatt’s erotic thriller Jism 2. Although the film failed to perform well, and Leone was still under the scanner for the industry she came from, the film catapulted her into fame and she bagged her second, Ragini MMS 2. The song Baby Doll became a huge hit and pretty much sealed Sunny’s position among the most sought after performers in Bollywood.

It was also at this point in her Bollywood career when she openly admitted that she doesn’t regret anything she has done earlier, which was a powerful statement considering how she was still not free from the objectification.

Moving forward, she appeared in a couple of dance numbers including in films like Shootout at Wadala, Hate Story 2, and Balwinder Singh Famous Ho Gaya. Her subsequent films like Jackpot or Kuch Kuch Locha Hai failed to make a mark, but others including Ek Paheli Leela, or Mastizaade again brought her to the spotlight. Meanwhile, she also made her debut in the South film industry with the 2014 Tamil film Vadacurry, the Kannada film DK where she appeared in an item song, and Luv U Alia where she did her second Kannada song. After a couple of more films that generally opened to mixed to negative reviews, she generated a wave with the song “Laila Main Laila" from the Shah Rukh Khan starter film Raees in 2016.

After this, she expanded her horizon to the Marathi and Bengali film industry as well. The Marathi film industry saw her in the song Kuth Kuth Jayacha Honeymoon La from the film Boyz while she made her Bengali debut with the song “Chaap Nishna" in Swapan Saha’s Shrestha Bangali.

The actress, who also seen as a host on several seasons of Splitsvilla with Rannvijay Singha has appeared in more films and hit numbers including Loca Loca, Piya More, Chaar Botal Vodka, among others. Her last appearance was in Motichoor Chaknachoor where she appeared in a song. As for acting, she was last seen in the commercial Tera Intezaar and has a couple of more projects in her bag.

Although facing a rocky start, Sunny Leone, who has almost completed 10 years in the Hindi film industry, has established herself as an entertainer Bollywood cannot do without.

