Happy Birthday Sunny Leone: Here’s a Look at the Top 5 Movies of the Actress

Not a lot of people can claim that they have stopped the heartbeat of an entire nation. Sunny Leone can. When Karenjit Kaur Vohra better known as Sunny Leone made her debut on Bigg Boss, it was evident that she was going mainstream after the show. Today, the B-town actress turns 40-years-old, but looks like age is just a number for her as the passing years do not affect her beauty. On her birthday, we bring you her five best movies that have won many hearts.

1. Jism 2: Sunny started her Bollywood career with this 2012 erotic thriller which was a sequel to 2003 film, Jism. She starred opposite Randeep Hooda and Arunoday Singh. The film allowed Sunny to comfortably raise the standard of erotic scenes in Bollywood.

2. Ragini MMS 2: This Indian sensual horror movie was directed by Bhushan Patel and was co-produced by Ekta Kapoor as well as Shobha Kapoor. The actress played the lead in the 2014 horror film which was a sequel to Ragini MMS released in 2011. With this movie, Sunny not only raised the temperature of many households but also established herself as the Baby Doll of Bollywood due to the hit song Baby Doll.

3. Ek Paheli Leela: This 2015 movie is a classic Bollywood reincarnation story and Sunny played the titular role in the film. She won hearts by her stunning looks and sizzling dance numbers. The film’s songs were a hit. Besides Sunny, Jay Bhanushali, Rajneesh Duggal, Rahul Dev as well as Mohit Ahlawat also starred in the thriller drama directed by Bobby Khan.

4. Mastizaade: The actress played dual characters in the adult comedy and the entire plot revolved around her characters. Sunny was seen in a different avatar in the movie. Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, the 2016 film provided a hearty laugh to the audience.

5. One Night Stand: This movie was also released in 2016 and is one of the favourites among Sunny’s fans. The thriller-tragedy was directed by Jasmine D’Souza. The film saw Sunny in the role of Celina who has a one night stand with the lead actor, Tanuj Virwani who plays the role of Urvil Raisingh. Besides the two, Myra Banerjee also starred in the film. The film’s romantic tracks were a hit.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here