Happy Birthday Sunny Leone: Interesting Facts About The Actress That Will Leave You Stunned

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SUNNY LEONE: The gorgeous Sunny Leone celebrates her 41st birthday on May 13. She has been working in Bollywood for around 10 years now. However, not many know that the diva appeared in Bigg Boss before making her successful career in movies. While she’s ruling hearts, let’s have a look at some unknown, Sunny Leone’s interesting facts on her special day.

Born in Canada

She is a Canada-born Punjabi and her real name is Karenjit Kaur Vohra. She was born in Sarnia, Ontario. Work from young age

She used to work at a German bakery when she was just 15 years old. She even worked at a tax and retirement firm. Started using Leone

She was studying to be a paediatric nurse. She added Leone to her name, much later, after the magazine’s founder suggested doing so. This was when she was modelling for Penthouse Magazine. Bollywood Debut

The actress kick-started her career in Bollywood with her first film, Jism 2, by Pooja Bhatt. Pooja Bhatt’s father, Mahesh Bhatt, had met Sunny Leone at a reality show and noticed if she had what it takes to play a role in Bollywood film. BBC’s 100 Most Influential Women

Only a few know that Sunny Leone was listed under BBC’s 100 Most Influential Women. Along with her, the BBC also listed four other Indian women. She was bullied in school

Sunny Leone was not popular in school. She was bullied and made fun of due to her hairy legs and nerdy looks. Her classmates used to tease her due to her appearance. Adopted child

The first child of Sunny and her husband, Daniel Weber, is adopted. The couple named their daughter Nisha Kaur Weber. She was 21 months old when they first brought her home.

All of us know the glam of a popular actress, but only a few know the stories behind her success. Which one of these Sunny Leone’s lesser-known facts were you aware of?

