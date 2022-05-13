Happy Birthday Sunny Leone: Mastizaade to Jism 2, Top Movies of the Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SUNNY LEONE: Sunny Leone, born Karenjit Kaur Vohra, grew up in Canada. Sunny stirred up a storm after her entry into Bollywood. She’s known for her playful persona, honest nature, and the true embodiment of how and who she is. Sunny has created a mark for herself in the industry with her work. And, on her birthday, we are doing a round-up of our favourite Sunny Leone films.

Mastizaade

Mastizaade is a 2016 comedy helmed by Milap Zaveri. It’s a story revolving around two sex-addicted bachelors who meet a set of twin sisters at a clinic. The film stars Tushar Kapoor and Vir Das, alongside Sunny Leone in a double role. The movie is a laugh riot and will leave you gasping for air.

Ek Paheli Leela

The 2015-movie is directed by Bobby Khan and stars Sunny Leone, Jay Bhanushali, Rajneesh Duggal, Rahul Dev, and Mohit Ahlawat. The movie tells the story of past life and reincarnation and showcases Sunny in a different light, highlighting her acting skills.

Ragini MMS 2

The film was directed by Bhushan Patel and released in 2014. The movie is the story of a filmmaker trying to shoot an erotic horror movie in a house where a demonic spirit resides. The story progresses to showcase that the leading actress of the film gets possessed by the spirit even before the crew can start filming. The movie is a rollercoaster and shows a varied side of Sunny’s acting career.

Jism 2

Sunny entered the industry with Jism 2, written by Mahesh Bhatt and directed by Pooja Bhatt. Jism revolves around the story of an adult film actress and her assassin boyfriend. Sunny Leone stars in the film alongside Randeep Hooda and Arunoday Singh.

