Happy Birthday Sunny Leone: Take a Look at 5 of Her Adorable Family Photos

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older today. The 39-year-old diva made her debut in the film industry in the year 2012 with the Mahesh Bhatt directorial Jism 2.

Sunny tied the knot with American musician and songwriter Daniel Weber in the year 2011. In the year 2017, she adopted a baby girl and named her Nisha Kaur Weber. Besides this, she is also a mom to her twins Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber.

On the occasion of her 39th birthday, we take a look at 5 of her adorable family pictures:

In the photo, Sunny can be sitting on steps with one of her children in the lap and the other two sitting around her. The snap has been clicked in a ‘secret garden’ in Los Angeles. The doting mother is clad in a pair of blue denim jeans which she has paired with a white-collar top with polka dots.

Sunny Leone, along with her husband Daniel and their kids can be seen channelling their inner Picasso. “amily art with @dirrty99 !! The kids, Daniel and Nathalina have laid the base of my next piece! Officially in paint mode! I’m truly blessed with them all! Will share the final once I’m done working on it :) lol,” read the caption.

The lovely couple can be seen making the most of their ‘me time’. Along with the snap, she wrote, “Date night with @dirrty99 !! Lol in the dining room”.

In this clip, Sunny had managed pulled an ‘epic’ prank on her husband Daniel.

The snap has been clicked on the occasion of Holi. The happy family look adorable as they pose for the lens.

Follow @News18Movies for more