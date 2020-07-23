Happy Birthday Suriya: 5 Action Films of the Actor You Can't Miss

One of the biggest names in South Indian cinema, Suriya is celebrating his birthday on July 23. Born as Saravanan Sivakumar, the actor is popularly known by his stage name Suriya. An actor, producer and television presenter by profession, Suriya has carved his own niche in Kollywood. The actor has earned several awards and honours including Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, Filmfare Awards South, Edison Awards, CineMAA Award and Vijay Award.

He is the son of Tamil actor Sivakumar, elder brother of actor Karthi and married to co-star Jyothika. The actor made his debut in the Nerukku Ner in 1997, however, his claim to fame came with 2001 movie Nandha, followed by a commercial hit Kaakha Kaakha in 2003. Giving some of the major action flicks in the Tamil cinema, Suriya has movies like Ghajini, Ayan, and Singam trilogy.

On his birthday, here are some of the hit action movies from the Kollywood star one shouldn’t miss:

Ghajini: The Bollywood movie starring Aamir Khan and Asin was originally inspired by Suriya-starrer Ghajini, directed by AR Murugadoss. The movie, based on Christopher Nolan’s Memento, turned out to be one of the biggest hit in Suriya’s career.

24: The movie, a time-travel thriller, is another hit by Suriya which saw the star in the triple role. Donning the character of the antagonist, the actor earned applause for his heart-winning performance.

Singham: Rohit Shetty might have won hearts and fans with his action thriller, however the credit for popularizing the character goes to Suriya. Starring in the trilogy as a cop, the actor has given the best action performance.

Rakht Charitra 2: Suriya has worked with Ram Gopal Varma for the movie Rakht Charitra and its sequel. He played the character of a former gangster turned politician.

Kaaka Kaakha: The action thriller marked Suriya’s first collaboration with filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon. It can be dubbed as one of Suriya’s best action roles, playing the character of an IPS officer.