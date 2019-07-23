Take the pledge to vote

Happy Birthday Suriya: Celebs, Fans Flood Twitter With Heartfelt Wishes for 'Kaappaan' Star

Fans, friends and colleagues from the Indian film industry have flooded social media with celebratory tweets, pictures and videos of Suriya as the actor turns a year older today.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 23, 2019, 10:42 AM IST
Happy Birthday Suriya: Celebs, Fans Flood Twitter With Heartfelt Wishes for 'Kaappaan' Star
Image courtesy: Instagram/Suriya Sivakumar
Known for his work in Tamil cinema, Suriya, whose real name is Saravanan Sivakumar, made his debut with the 1997 film Nerukku Ner, but had his first commercial success with the thriller Kaakha Kaakha in 2003. As he turns 44 today, the actor's mania has gripped Twitter. Fans, friends and colleagues from the film industry have flooded social media with celebratory tweets, pictures and videos of Suriya.

Suriya, who is married to fellow co-actor Jyothika, with whom he worked in 7 films, was recently lauded by actor-turned politician Rajinikanth for his stand against the draft National Education Policy 2019.

Taking to Twitter actress Nagma wrote, "Happy Birthday to you @Suriya_offl. Wish you happiness, peace, success & good health. God bless! #HappyBirthdaySURIYA"

While author and filmmaker Ram Kamal too posted, "One of the most down to earth superstar I have met. Humble and always greets with a smile. Played probably the most versatile roles on screen. Keep shining, and stay the same always. Have a great year ahead with success. Happy birthday @Suriya_offl #HappyBirthdaySURIYA"

Here's what others have posted:

Suriya was last seen in director Selvaraghavan's NGK, which turned out to be an average-grosser at the box office. The actor is now gearing up for the release of Kaappaan, which is directed by KV Anand.

