Happy Birthday Suriya: Celebs, Fans Flood Twitter With Heartfelt Wishes for 'Kaappaan' Star
Fans, friends and colleagues from the Indian film industry have flooded social media with celebratory tweets, pictures and videos of Suriya as the actor turns a year older today.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Suriya Sivakumar
Known for his work in Tamil cinema, Suriya, whose real name is Saravanan Sivakumar, made his debut with the 1997 film Nerukku Ner, but had his first commercial success with the thriller Kaakha Kaakha in 2003. As he turns 44 today, the actor's mania has gripped Twitter. Fans, friends and colleagues from the film industry have flooded social media with celebratory tweets, pictures and videos of Suriya.
Suriya, who is married to fellow co-actor Jyothika, with whom he worked in 7 films, was recently lauded by actor-turned politician Rajinikanth for his stand against the draft National Education Policy 2019.
Taking to Twitter actress Nagma wrote, "Happy Birthday to you @Suriya_offl. Wish you happiness, peace, success & good health. God bless! #HappyBirthdaySURIYA"
Happy Birthday to you @Suriya_offl. Wish you happiness, peace, success & good health. God bless! #HappyBirthdaySURIYA pic.twitter.com/kc8obrYfBn— Nagma (@nagma_morarji) July 22, 2019
While author and filmmaker Ram Kamal too posted, "One of the most down to earth superstar I have met. Humble and always greets with a smile. Played probably the most versatile roles on screen. Keep shining, and stay the same always. Have a great year ahead with success. Happy birthday @Suriya_offl #HappyBirthdaySURIYA"
One of the most down to earth superstar I have met. Humble and always greets with a smile. Played probably the most versatile roles on screen. Keep shining, and stay the same always. Have a great year ahead with success. Happy birthday @Suriya_offl #HappyBirthdaySURIYA pic.twitter.com/lMqdqfjA4r— Ram Kamal (@Ramkamal) July 23, 2019
Here's what others have posted:
#HappyBirthdaySURIYA #replug 'Reaching the top is easier than staying there''I don't like to be in my comfort zone' 'You can't be creative if you adhere to the rules' 'The pressure to succeed works for me' https://t.co/xUFafoKnND— Subhakeerthana (@bhakisundar) July 22, 2019
#HappyBirthdaySURIYA Special Poster from Team #KaappaaN pic.twitter.com/unAiyj0lhd— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 23, 2019
#HBDSuriyaSivakumar#HappyBirthdaySURIYA#HBDSuriya #HBDNadippinNayaganMore dan a Fine & Phenomenal Actor, U're an Amazing Being & a Gud Samaritan. Ur vision for a better world is inspiring. Hope U achieve all dat Ur Gr8 Heart desires . Have an awesome year @Suriya_offl Sir! pic.twitter.com/Vq4pdNnOQl— RIAZ K AHMED (@RIAZtheboss) July 23, 2019
• #HappyBirthdaySURIYA @Suriya_offl anna Wishing you a BLOCKBUSTER year with #Kaappaan pic.twitter.com/6Bt3TTmH2f— Surya Fans Club™ (@SuriyaFansClub) July 23, 2019
Birthday Wishes to the finest, Passionate Hardworker in K-town @Suriya_offl !❤️Man with Millions of Love #HappyBirthdaySURIYA pic.twitter.com/QPKuXpYuUD— Vignesh Subramaniyan (@vignesh_95pgm) July 23, 2019
Happy birthday @Suriya_offl anna i wish you were here #HappyBirthdaySURIYA i love you tooo the core i am not just a fan More than that anna pic.twitter.com/PkZFjXesFI— maryam_suriya (@maryamrudh) July 22, 2019
Suriya was last seen in director Selvaraghavan's NGK, which turned out to be an average-grosser at the box office. The actor is now gearing up for the release of Kaappaan, which is directed by KV Anand.
