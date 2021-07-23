Happy Birthday Suriya Sivakumar: Five Most Memorable Performances of the Actor

One of the most talented actors in Tamil cinema, Suriya Sivakumar, popularly known as Surya, turns 46 today. He began his career in 1997 with Nerukku Ner and has starred in 39 films. On the eve of his birthday, Suriya unveiled the first look of his 40th film, Etharkkum Thunindhavan. As he turns a year older, we take a look at five films that showcase his acting prowess:

1. Nandha (2001)

Directed by Bala Palanisamy, or Bala, Nandha was the film that made people discover Suriya’s talent. It’s a story of a son’s (Suriya) love and respect for his mother, for whom he doesn’t hesitate to court death. Nandha is a tragic tale with themes of marital abuse, murder and revenge. Suriya won the Best Actor award at the 2001 Tamil Nadu State Film Awards.

2. Pithamagan (2003)

Suriya teamed up with filmmaker Bala again to play the supporting lead to actor Vikram. The story revolves around an orphan named Chithan (Vikram), who grows up in a graveyard like a feral child. He is unaware of human nature and gets involved in crimes unwittingly. Chithan forms a bond with a conman Sakthi (Suriya), in prison.

3. Perazhagan (2004)

This comedy-drama from filmmaker Sasi Shanker saw Suriya tackle dual roles of the hunchback Chinna and an aggressive college student, Karthik. Suriya received critical acclaim for his role as Chinna.

4. Vaaranam Aayiram (2008)

Suriya, once again, played dual roles of father and son in this National Award-winning film from director Gautham Vasudev Menon. The story deals with a Major in the Indian Army (Suriya), reminiscing about his father after learning of his death while also looking back at his own past.

5. Soorarai Pottru (2020)

Suriya’s latest film, from filmmaker Sudha Kongara saw the actor play Maara, a former Captain of the Indian Air Force. Maara decides to launch a low-cost airline service after failing to book a flight to meet his dying father because oflack of money. The film was released directly on OTT platform and was a critical success.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here