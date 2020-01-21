Happy Birthday Sushant Singh Rajput: 5 Must-watch Films of the Versatile Actor

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput celebrates his birthday on January 21. The actor became a household name with his remarkable performance in daily soap opera Pavitra Rishta.

He also made a successful stint in Bollywood by playing a wide range of characters and wowed fans and critics alike with his stellar performances. Along with his acting skills, Sushant is also known for his good looks and dancing skills. Sushant will be next seen in Dil Bechara opposite Sanjana Sanghi, releasing on May 8.

On his birthday, let’s take a fond look at the wide spectrum of Sushant’s finest performances:

Kai Po Che

Sushant, who made his Bollywood debut with his film, played the character of Ishaan, a cricket coach and an adamant friend. The Abhishek Kapoor directorial also starred Rajkumar Rao and Amit Sadh in lead roles.

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

One of Sushant’s best works so far is the sports-drama where he essays the role of Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. In this praiseworthy performance, he truly matched Dhoni’s mannerism, speech and body language.

Detective Byomkesh Bakshi

Sushant's performance in this Dibakar Banerjee thriller was commendable. In this mystery-action film, Sushant’s depiction of the Byomkesh Bakshi character garnered positive reviews from critics.

Kedarnath

Sushant’s nuanced performance as Mansoor was an effortless mix of restraint and aggression. He played the character of a porter and had the perfect innocence as well as maturity for his character. With this film, Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut.

Chhichhore

The Nitesh Tiwari directorial saw Sushant portray the character of Anirudh Pathak, a middle-aged man, who relives his college days with his friends, due to a tragic incident. The film also starred Shraddha Kapoor in lead role.

