Happy Birthday Sushant Singh Rajput: 5 Must-watch Films of the Versatile Actor
On his birthday, let’s take a fond look at the wide spectrum of Sushant Singh Rajput’s finest performances
On his birthday, let’s take a fond look at the wide spectrum of Sushant Singh Rajput’s finest performances
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput celebrates his birthday on January 21. The actor became a household name with his remarkable performance in daily soap opera Pavitra Rishta.
He also made a successful stint in Bollywood by playing a wide range of characters and wowed fans and critics alike with his stellar performances. Along with his acting skills, Sushant is also known for his good looks and dancing skills. Sushant will be next seen in Dil Bechara opposite Sanjana Sanghi, releasing on May 8.
On his birthday, let’s take a fond look at the wide spectrum of Sushant’s finest performances:
Kai Po Che
Sushant, who made his Bollywood debut with his film, played the character of Ishaan, a cricket coach and an adamant friend. The Abhishek Kapoor directorial also starred Rajkumar Rao and Amit Sadh in lead roles.
MS Dhoni: The Untold Story
One of Sushant’s best works so far is the sports-drama where he essays the role of Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. In this praiseworthy performance, he truly matched Dhoni’s mannerism, speech and body language.
Detective Byomkesh Bakshi
Sushant's performance in this Dibakar Banerjee thriller was commendable. In this mystery-action film, Sushant’s depiction of the Byomkesh Bakshi character garnered positive reviews from critics.
Kedarnath
Sushant’s nuanced performance as Mansoor was an effortless mix of restraint and aggression. He played the character of a porter and had the perfect innocence as well as maturity for his character. With this film, Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut.
Chhichhore
The Nitesh Tiwari directorial saw Sushant portray the character of Anirudh Pathak, a middle-aged man, who relives his college days with his friends, due to a tragic incident. The film also starred Shraddha Kapoor in lead role.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Goals! Cristiano Ronaldo 'Kissing' Paulo Dybala is Breaking the Internet
- Happy Birthday Sushant Singh Rajput: From Kai Po Che to Chhichhore, How Taking Risks Paid off for Him
- Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Blames Shehnaz Gill For Her Break Up
- FASTag Recharge Now Made Easier by PhonePe, Google Pay And BHIM: Here is How
- UK Govt to Fund Menstrual Products for Schoolgirls in Bid to Fight Period Poverty