Happy Birthday Sushmita Sen: 5 Most Adorable Posts with Her Daughters

Sushmita Sen dons many hats - India's first Miss Universe, an actress, a social activist and a single mother to two daughters, Renee and Alisah. The former Miss Universe, who celebrates her birthday on November 19, was considered quite a pathbreaker when she adopted Renee in 2000, and followed up with Alisah in 2010.

One look through her Instagram page and anybody would agree that Sushmita adores both her daughters. She often posts pictures of them and their achievements on Instagram, and almost every post ends with "I love you guys!!!" in the caption.

On Sushmita's 44th birthday, here's looking at 5 times she posted adorable photos with her daughters:

Emotional mummy

Sushmita shared a video of Alisah reading out a touching essay that she wrote on adopting a child from orphanage as part of her school assignment. Towards the end of the video, Sushmita is heard asking Alisah if she has written all that, on her own? The caption read, "You gave life in such a way, that you saved one" #alisahsen #10yrsold #essay #adoption She had me in tears!!! This magnitude of love, acceptance, security, purity & honesty...the divinity in her convictions...uffff! Just listening to her opens the heart!!! #sharing #truth #kindness #bornfromtheheart I love you guys!!!"

Born from the heart

Sushmita shared adorable pictures with her elder daughter Renee on her 20th birthday. She wrote an adorable caption with the picture that reads, "The first one to ever call me Maa...a long & tough labour before she was born from my heart!!!" She further wrote, "...always remember Alisah & Maa love you like crazzzyyyyyy!! #youaremydestiny enjoyyyyy my first love..."

Three musketeers

Sushmita posted pictures of herself with her daughter all posing for the camera applying mehndi(heena) on their hands for her brother Rajeev's wedding.

Flaunting that inked finger

Sushmita shared a picture of herself with her daughters where her elder daughter Renee is seen posing after voting for the first time. She captioned the image, "Today I feel proud knowing Renée initiated her journey of being a responsible citizen, one who participates in due process of Democracy, celebrating the love of her country & investing in its future!!! 🇮🇳 I am blessed to see the excitement of my little Alisah, who can’t wait to have her turn!!! Way to go girls!!! "

Famjam

Sushmita shared a picture of herself with her daughters and her boyfriend Roman Shawl from Yerevan. She captioned the picture, "Why so serious Jaan Meri @rohmanshawl brilliant group effort for this #familyselfie WE FIT #sharing #sunflowers #cherished #moments #holiday #yerevan #armenia we love you guys!!! #duggadugga"

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.