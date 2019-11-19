Happy Birthday Sushmita Sen: 5 Most Adorable Posts with Her Daughters
Being a single mother of two adopted daughters is a huge part of Sushmita Sen's identity. On her birthday, we take a look at some of her special moments with Renee and Alisah.
Image: Instagram
Sushmita Sen dons many hats - India's first Miss Universe, an actress, a social activist and a single mother to two daughters, Renee and Alisah. The former Miss Universe, who celebrates her birthday on November 19, was considered quite a pathbreaker when she adopted Renee in 2000, and followed up with Alisah in 2010.
One look through her Instagram page and anybody would agree that Sushmita adores both her daughters. She often posts pictures of them and their achievements on Instagram, and almost every post ends with "I love you guys!!!" in the caption.
On Sushmita's 44th birthday, here's looking at 5 times she posted adorable photos with her daughters:
Emotional mummy
Sushmita shared a video of Alisah reading out a touching essay that she wrote on adopting a child from orphanage as part of her school assignment. Towards the end of the video, Sushmita is heard asking Alisah if she has written all that, on her own? The caption read, "You gave life in such a way, that you saved one" #alisahsen #10yrsold #essay #adoption She had me in tears!!! This magnitude of love, acceptance, security, purity & honesty...the divinity in her convictions...uffff! Just listening to her opens the heart!!! #sharing #truth #kindness #bornfromtheheart I love you guys!!!"
View this post on Instagram
“You gave life in such a way, that you saved one” #alisahsen ❤️ #10yrsold #essay #adoption ❤️She had me in tears!!! This magnitude of love, acceptance, security, purity & honesty...the divinity in her convictions...uffff! Just listening to her opens the heart!!! #sharing #truth #kindness #bornfromtheheart I love you guys!!! #listen #duggadugga
Born from the heart
Sushmita shared adorable pictures with her elder daughter Renee on her 20th birthday. She wrote an adorable caption with the picture that reads, "The first one to ever call me Maa...a long & tough labour before she was born from my heart!!!" She further wrote, "...always remember Alisah & Maa love you like crazzzyyyyyy!! #youaremydestiny enjoyyyyy my first love..."
View this post on Instagram
The first one to ever call me Maa...a long & tough labour before she was born from my heart!!!❤️ Happppyyyyyy Birthday Renee Shona, WE ARE 20!!!!❤️ what a journey its been...and HOW MANY MORE exciting adventures await!!!❤️embrace them all & always remember Alisah & Maa love you like crazzzyyyyyy!!❤️ #youaremydestiny ❤️ enjoyyyyy my first love...all our kisses & blessings, #duggadugga I love you, Maa & Alisah
Three musketeers
Sushmita posted pictures of herself with her daughter all posing for the camera applying mehndi(heena) on their hands for her brother Rajeev's wedding.
Flaunting that inked finger
Sushmita shared a picture of herself with her daughters where her elder daughter Renee is seen posing after voting for the first time. She captioned the image, "Today I feel proud knowing Renée initiated her journey of being a responsible citizen, one who participates in due process of Democracy, celebrating the love of her country & investing in its future!!! 🇮🇳 I am blessed to see the excitement of my little Alisah, who can’t wait to have her turn!!! Way to go girls!!! "
View this post on Instagram
Today I feel proud knowing Renée initiated her journey of being a responsible citizen, one who participates in due process of Democracy, celebrating the love of her country & investing in its future!!!❤️I am blessed to see the excitement of my little Alisah, who can’t wait to have her turn!!!Way to go girls!!!❤️ #wevoted #anewmilestone #proudindian #jaihind ❤️I love you guys!!!! #duggadugga
Famjam
Sushmita shared a picture of herself with her daughters and her boyfriend Roman Shawl from Yerevan. She captioned the picture, "Why so serious Jaan Meri @rohmanshawl brilliant group effort for this #familyselfie WE FIT #sharing #sunflowers #cherished #moments #holiday #yerevan #armenia we love you guys!!! #duggadugga"
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Madonna Claims Drinking Cup of Urine After Taking Ice Bath
- Hrithik Roshan's Childhood Dancing Video Shared by Mother Pinkie Wins the Internet
- WhatsApp Insists No Users Have Been Impacted by The Malicious Video Files Threat
- Tata Sky Offers Free Amazon Fire TV Stick With HD STBs: Everything You Need to Know
- Not Thinking About Revenge against Oman in FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Sunil Chhetri