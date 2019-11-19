Happy Birthday Sushmita Sen: 5 Times India's first Miss Universe Proved She is Fitness Queen

The first Miss Universe from India, Sushmita Sen, who celebrates her birthday on November 19, was crowned in 1994. Following her tenure as Miss Universe, she acted in several Hindi as well as a few Tamil (Ratchagan) and Bengali (Nirbaak) films.

The actress, who debuted with the film Dastak in 1996, has also worked in box office hits like Sirf Tum, Biwi No 1, Aankhen and Main Hoon Na. A prolific social media personality, she created waves when she decided to become single mum to a baby girl in 2000, and adopted a second child in 2010.

She is also an avid body fitness advocate and regularly takes to her Instagram account to post videos and images of her training sessions -- often with boyfriend Rohman Shawl -- promoting healthy living. On the former Miss Universe's birthday, here's looking at 5 times she proved she is a fitness queen:

Working with the rings

An inspiration to all, Sushmita's most recent workout video shows her working out using still rings. She captioned the post as "put a ring on it" along with the trending hashtags #discipline and #stability to promote a healthy lifestyle.

The time she promoted strength, form, flexibility and balance

Posting the video with her beau Rohman Shawl, Sushmita showcased her gymnast skills that showcased a host of healthy living ideals. The video had Rohman pick Sushmita with his feet as she bent backwards for him, "literally."

When it was all about the strength to endure

Another video posted by the Biwi No 1 star showed her with dumbbells and other gym equipment. She showcased one of her daily exercise routines, and captioned the workout, "What would you prefer, strength or endurance? Me, I want strength to endure!! best of both worlds!!"

The time she taught her fans to fly

Asking her fans to prepare, "every moment for that ‘moment’", Sushmita posted a workout video which saw her working out with still rings again. Among other things, she wrote alongside the video, "It’s not enough to have wings, you gotta train them to fly We each desire & await, that ‘moment’, that life defining opportunity, one that will change our lives forever...we don't always know exactly when & how this ‘moment’ will arrive...but arrive IT WILL ️ And when it does, what finally matters is not the ‘moment’...but just how prepared WE are for it!!"

When her workout video with Rohan gave major couple goals

On January 4, Sushmita took to social media to share a video of her practising yoga with Rohman, as a way of wishing him on his birthday. She captioned the video, " Faithfully balanced & gracefully synchronised, Life is #poetry with you #birthdayboy ️ 🏻 ‘WE’ for Victory!!! ♾ ️keep smiling always!!! I love you @rohmanshawl ️ #duggadugga #happybirthday mmuuuaaah 🏻 "

