Happy Birthday Sushmita Sen: Take a Look at Her Adorable Love Story with Beau Rohman Shawl

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen turned 45 today. The diva has been ruling the hearts of her fans since the nineties. She made a banging comeback to her acting career this year with the Hotstar special web series Aarya.

Just like her unique acting roles, Sushmita also has a unique love story. The actress met her beau Rohman Shawl via Instagram after the latter slid into her DMs.

Quite a modern love story it seems. In an interview to film critic Anupama Chopra, Sushmita revealed how she had accidentally opened a direct message which happened to be of Rohman's. In the message Rohman had sent a video of him playing the guitar and saying some of the "sweetest things" to Sushmita. That is how the two got started talking and developed their relationship.

Rohman has now become a part of Sushmita's family and is frequently seen with the actor's daughters indulging in their activities.

Take a look at Sushmita and Roman's modern day love story

1. The two can be seen appreciating each other in this post as Roman expresses his love for Sushmita's dimples.

2. Sushmita is known for her fitness routine and it seems her partner Roman also shares this interest. The two can be seen lifting each other quite literally in their fitness videos.

3. The couple is seen travelling together quite often from shopping in New York to spending cozy winters in London

4. The actor shared a picture perfect family post to wish her fans a Happy Diwali. In the picture, Sushmita's daughters Renee and Alisah are accompanied by Sushmita and Roman.

5. The pictures from their dreamy vacations are sure to set the bar of couple goals quite high. Take a look at this picture from one of their marine vacations

Here's wishing the ultimate diva a very happy birthday!