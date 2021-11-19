Happy Birthday Sushmita Sen: The Five Best Performances By Former Miss Universe

Actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen turns 46 today. Sushmita conquered the stage of Miss Universe at the age of 18 and became the first Indian woman to win the title. Since then the actress has enthralled the audience with her versatile performances on screen.

Let us take a look at some of the memorable performances of Sushmita:

Sirf Tum (1999)

A remake of hit Tamil film Kadhal Kottai, Sirf Tum is still remembered for Sushmita’s glamorous performance on Dilbar song. The love story starred Sanjay Kapoor and Priya Gill. Sushmita played a supporting role in this movie directed by Agathiyan and produced by Boney Kapoor.

Biwi No. 1 (1999)

This comedy drama starred Sushmita as the other woman who starts an affair with a married man played by Salman Khan. The movie also starred Karisma Kapoor who played Salman’s wife. Sushmita and Salman gave Bollywood fans some cult classic dance numbers with this movie like: Chunri Chunri, and Ishq Sona Hai. Directed by David Dhawan, the movie also starred Tabu and Anil Kapoor in supporting roles.

Aankhen (2002)

A movie with an elaborately planned heist at its core starred Sushmita as a teacher at the school for the blind. The movie starred Amitabh Bachchan, Arjun Rampal, Ajay Devgn, and Paresh Rawal. Bachchan plays the role of a mastermind who plans to rob a bank with the help of three blind men, played by Arjun, Ajay, and Paresh. The movie directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah was a commercial success.

Main Hoon Na (2004)

One of the most remarkable movies of Sushmita, Main Hoon Na continues to be a favourite among her fans. Directed by Farah Khan, the action drama starred Shah Rukh Khan, Zayed Khan, Suneil Shetty, and Amrita Rao. Sushmita essayed the role of a chemistry teacher at a college where she falls in love with her student, played by Shah Rukh. Sushmita’s character was glamorised with sensuous sarees, and fashion sense which certainly became one of the highlights of the movie.

Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? (2005)

In this comedy-drama, Sushmita reunited with Salman and played the role of his wife. The two actors played the role of a separating couple. The movie also starred Katrina Kaif, Sohail Khan, and Arshad Warsi and was directed by David Dhawan.

