Happy Birthday Swara Bhasker: Best Performances of the Actress

Be it in real life or onscreen, you can bank on actor Swara Bhasker to have a strong presence. A complete outsider to Bollywood, Swara started her career in theatres and supporting roles in films but soon carved a niche for herself with strong onscreen performances. As Swara celebrates her birthday today on April 9, we take a look at some of her best portrayals in films:

Anaarkali Of Aaraah

In director Avinash Das’ 2017 release Anaarkali Of Aaraah, Swara played the character of a local village dance from Bihar who gets harassed by a local politician and receives no support from the local police. However, she manages to defy all the odds to come out clean. While the film failed to impress cine-lovers at the box office, Swara received a lot of praise for her portrayal. The film also starred actors Pankaj Tripathi and Sanjay Mishra in key roles.

Veere Di Wedding

Despite a star-studded cast that included the likes of Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor, Swara managed to have a strong screen presence with her character. The film revolved around the friendship of four girls who go through the ups and downs of their life. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding received good responsesfrom the audiences at the box office upon its release.

Raanjhanaa

Though Swara’s character in this Aanand L Rai directorial had limited screen time, the actor managed to leave an impression in the audience’s mind with her strong performance in Raanjhanaa.Swara played the character of Bindiya, who loved Dhanush’s character despite knowing that he has feelings for the role played by Sonam Kapoor.

Nil Battey Sannata

The story of Ashiwiny Iyer Tiwari’s directorial revolves around the relationship of a single mother played by Swara and her daughter. Swara’s character decides to resume her education to inspire her daughter for achieving good grades in SSC. Nil Battey Sannata also features actors Ratna Pathak Shah and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles.

