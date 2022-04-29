Happy Birthday Swarnalatha: Top 5 Hit Tamil songs of The Versatile Singer

Playback singer Swarnalatha needs no introduction and she is popular among the music lovers across states. In a career spanning over 22 years the actress sung around 10,000 songs in different languages including Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Urdu, Bengali, Odia and Punjabi.

She won the National Film Award for Best Female Playback singer for the song Porale Ponnuthayi from the film Karuththamma. The song was composed by AR Rahaman.

She got her first opportunity from well-known Tamil music director MS Vishwanathan in 1987. She sang Chinnachiru Kiliye in the film Neethikku Thandanai with K J Yesudas. This song was a huge hit and after this she was approached by many other directors. She also had the opportunity to work with director P Venu. She worked with popular musicians like Ilaiyaraaja, AR Rahaman. She also recorded a few Hindi songs but the most notable one was Hai Rama Yeh Kya Hua from the film Rangeela with Hariharan.

In Telugu, she recorded more songs with the compositions of Mani Sharma, Ramana Gogula, Raj Koti and Vandemataram Srinivas. They include the immensely popular songs like Raamma Chilakamma, Osey Ramulamma and Nizam Babulu.

On her Birthday let’s take a look to Swarnalatha’s top 5 hit Tamil songs:

1. Chinnanchiru Kiliye: Swarnalatha made her playback singing debut with Chinnanchiru Kiliye in the movie Neethikku Thandanai. The music was composed by MS Vishwanathan.

Maalayil Yaaro: Swarnalatha sang this song in the film Chatriyan. The music was scored by Ilaiyaraaja with lyrics written by Vali. The song got hugely popular among the listeners.

Thenkasi Thenai: Swarnalatha sang this song with Mano in the film Brahmachari in 1992. The film score and the soundtracks were composed by Deva and the lyrics were written by Vaali and Vairamuthu.

Porale Ponnuthayi: In the 1994 film Karuthamma, Swarnalatha sang this song. The soundtrack of this song was composed by AR Rahaman and the lyrics were written by Vairamuthu. The song was the top most hit song of the time.

Rangu Rangamma: This song from the film Bheema was a huge hit. The lyrics of this song were written by Pa Vijay. Swarnalatha sang this song along with Vijay Yesudas and Kailash Kher.

Swarnalatha has recorded over 10,000 songs in different languages in her singing career. She was known as the Nightingale of Tamil cinema and the Humming Queen Of India. She died at the age of 37 due to Idiopathic lung disease.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.