Happy Birthday Sylvester Stallone: The Rocky Star and His 'Ishq' for India

Sylverster Stallone, who turns 73 on July 6 has been behind memorable films like Rocky and Rambo. One of the few action stars to have been nominated for multiple Academy Awards, Stallone has since then acted in films like the Creed franchise the Expendables films and also in the film that won him his first critical acclaim - The Lords of Flatbush.

As the actor turns a year older, let us take a look at the times he established a special connection with India.

Stallone and Kambakkht Ishq

One of the greatest cameo moments came in Indian cinema when Stallone appeared in Akshay Kumar's 2009 film Kambakkht Ishq. The sequence happened when Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora were troubled by a group of goons who quickly made meat of Aftab Sivdasani. It was left to Stallone to clear the house, following which he mouthed the dialogue Kambakkht Ishq.

Stallone and Salman

Turns out, it took Stallone a few tries to get the identity of Salman Khan right. Back when Race 3 was releasing, Salman reached an agreement with Stallone which would have him reveal the actor's poster. However, a big goof-up saw Stallone tag Salman in Bobby Deol's poster. The Rocky actor's ignorance of Bollywood notwithstanding, he corrected the error shortly, but still seemed confused as to who Salman Khan is.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "OK, EVERYBODY let's try this AGAIN, good luck to the very talented SALMAN KHAN on his upcoming new film RACE 3 ! ( if this is wrong I give up ! ) LOL."

Tiger Shroff's Rambo tribute

A few years back Tiger Shroff had announced that he would be starring in the Bollywood remake of Stallone's Rambo. Though the film is yet to happen, Tiger's Baaghi 2 has more than enough nods to the film. According to the Mumbai Mirror, filming is set for the beginning in 2020, with Siddarth Anand directing it. Stallone, on his part, took to Instagram to share the news and hope that Bollywood does not wreck it.

His visit to Haridwar

The actor had a shraadh ceremony performed for his dead son Sage in Haridwar in 2017. According to a TOI report, Stallone told a Vedic scholar from Rishikesh that he still sees his dead son and quietly sent one of his family members to do the puja for Sage, who was found dead in his Los Angeles home on July 13, 2012. The 36-year-old had died of atherosclerosis, which brought on a heart attack.

