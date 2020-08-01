Happy Birthday Taapsee Pannu: 5 Times the Actress Gave it Back to Trolls Like a Boss

Actress Taapsee Pannu over the years has delivered some back to back powerful performances in films like Pink (2016), The Ghazi Attack (2017), Mulk (2018), Badla (2019), Saand Ki Aankh (2019) and Thappad (2020).

Taapsee, who made her debut in Bollywood with Chashme Baddoor, turned a year older today. Born on August 1, 1987, the actress not only hits headlines for her movies but also creates buzz with her witty replies to people on social media.

On her 33rd birthday, let’s have a look at how the actress has always shut down trolls.

A few days ago, a story in the media surfaced informing that Taapsee gifted an iPhone to a Karnataka girl who scored 94 percent in PUC exams. The girl’s father had sought help from people for purchasing a smartphone to support his daughter’s education. Commenting on this story on Twitter, a person said that it was her “publicity stunt”.

Responding to him, the actress replied, “Haan sir yeh wala stunt aap bhi try karo. N please don’t use a body double for this one. Try doing this yourself.”

Haan sir yeh wala stunt aap bhi try karo. N please don’t use a body double for this one. Try doing this yourself :) https://t.co/BShx1pgQTM — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 30, 2020

Last year, a Twitter user called her a “cheap actor”, saying, “Your mental state is not right.”

Taapsee, replying to the person, asked why he is giving her therapy sessions. She said, “And in the bargain also tell how to become an ‘expensive’ actor. Inflation Toh mere mein bhi hona chahiye na.”

Ok sir. When are you giving me therapy sessions ?? And in the bargain also tell how to become an ‘expensive’ actor. Inflation Toh mere mein bhi hona chahiye na ‍♀️ https://t.co/PpcgHM86r3 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 17, 2019

A person, tagging director Anubhav Sinha, suggested that he should cast some other actress instead of Taapsee. He said that she does not know acting.

Responding to him in her witty manner, the actress said, “Sorry yaar, ab toh sab kuch sign n seal ho chuka hai. Ab toh sir ko main hi nahi nikaalne dungi. But ek kaam karo, agli wali ke liye rok lo kyunki shayad woh bhi main lock karva lu jald hi.”

Sorry yaar, ab toh sab kuch sign n seal ho chuka hai. Ab toh sir ko main hi nahi nikaalne dungi. But ek kaam karo, agli wali ke liye rok lo kyunki shayad woh bhi main lock karva lu jald hi. #TryAgain https://t.co/vK7avyN8XR — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 7, 2019

A Twitterati told the actress that he loves her “body parts.” To which, she replied, “Wow! I like them too. BTW which is your favourite ? Mine is the cerebrum.”

Wow! I like them too. BTW which is your favourite ? Mine is the cerebrum. https://t.co/3k8YDbAL64 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) December 17, 2018

While promoting Judwaa 2, Taapsee had shared a picture wearing a blue swimsuit. Commenting on the photo, a user tweeted to her saying: Km se km social media pe aisi gndi pic mt upload kriye...gndi gndi movie bna ke desh ki young pidhi ko to brbad kr hi rhi h aaplog... Taking notice of two offensive responses (deleted), the actor decided to put the trolls in their place.

Gndi??? I knew I should've washed that sand off me. Next time I will take care. I 'aaplog' for that https://t.co/291ePztnlP — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 13, 2017

Wishing Taapsee a very happy birthday.