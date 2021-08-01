CHANGE LANGUAGE
Happy Birthday Taapsee Pannu: Times When the Actress Slammed Trolls On Social Media

On Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu's 34th birthday let us take a look at the times she gave a befitting response to trolls on social media.

Social Media, to a great extent, has democratized the way people talk to eminent personalities and famous celebrities. But unfortunately, this democratization has somewhere become the source of Trolls. Celebrities on social media platforms such as Twitter or Instagram are often swamped with comments from trolls.

Not getting trolled on social media is a good feeling, but getting trolled and giving back them a befitting reply is the best feeling ever. For Taapsee Pannu, getting trolled on social media has become very run-of-the-mill. However, every time, Taapsee got back at them as savagely as possible. Here are a few instances when Taapsee did not hold back and gave it right back then and there.

Taapsee once retweeted a screengrab of pollution rankings of the cities in the world, wherein Delhi was the third most polluted city. She wrote, “To #MoronTrolls. With love.”

Replying to this tweet, one Twitter user said, “You need a crash course on being a celeb. Every other day you act like Rishi Kapoor, picking twitter fights and flashing slangs at trolls.” The actress then defended the late legendary actor.

Some celebrities tend to ignore the trolls and be content with the whole situation, but not Taapsee. #TaapseeOnFire became a top trend on Twitter once when she gave a befitting reply to a man who asked her to talk in Hindi at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa. The video was shared by many Twitter users. In the video, a journalist is heard saying, “Please talk in Hindi since you’re a Hindi actress,” to which Taapsee replied, “I can talk in Hindi, but I don’t know if everybody will be comfortable with it or not.” She then asks the audience if they’re comfortable, and the crowd responded in negation. The journalist again questions her on speaking in Hindi, to which she replied, “Sir, I am a South Indian actress also. Should I talk in Tamil/Telugu?” The crowd bursts into laughter.

Around the same topic, she slammed a troll who said that actors don’t speak in Hindi because the language doesn’t make them elite, to which, Taapsee replied, “Elite Bhasha Nahi, Soch Banati Hai,” with #IndianFirst attached to it.

In another incident, a Twitter user, tagging Taapsee, wrote, “Taapsee has to be the most problematic actress in the history of Bollywood. I don’t know if she knows it or not.” Taapsee swung and made a home run with a very appropriate reply. She wrote, “I know it. My parents also believe I am pretty problematic. A BIG problem for stereotypes and conditioning and sorry to inform you, I shall continue to be, so I hope you have a little more tolerance power.”

Meanwhile, Taapsee has a string of films coming up, including Hindi titles Looop Lapeta, Dobaaraa, Shabaash Mithu, Blurr and a Telugu movie Mishan Impossible. She was most recently seen in Vinil Matthew’s Haseen Dillruba.

first published:August 01, 2021, 15:53 IST