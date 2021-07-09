Happy Birthday Tabassum: Lesser-known Facts About the Veteran Actress

Veteran actress Kiran Bala Sachdev is better known by her stage name “Tabassum" or “Baby Tabassum". The Indian actress is popularly known as a child artist in the 1940s and ’50s hit films like Bahar, Nargis, and Deedar. However, as she grew up she went on to host the popular talk show Phool Kile Hain Gulshan Gulshan from 1972 to 1993. She also tried her hands in scriptwriting, producing as well as directing a feature film Tum Par Hum Qurban. As the veteran actress turned a year older today on July 9, here are some lesser-known facts about her:

The veteran actress shares her birthday with the amazing writer, director and actor, Guru Dutt and Sanjeev Kumar.

She was born to Indian freedom fighters Ayodhyanath Sachdev and Asghari Begum. She grew up in Mumbai and married to Vijay Govil the sibling of Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana fame Arun Govil.

Her father gave her the name Tabassum while her mother gave her the name Kiran Bala Sachdev.

She started her filmy career as a child artist at a very early age of 3 years in the film Nargis 1947 and Mera Suhaag.

She also played the childhood role of Nargis in the film Deedar in 1951, directed by Nitin Bose.

She is the host of the first Indian television talk show, Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan, which aired for around 21 years from 1972 to 1993.

She also served as an editor of Grihalaxmi, a Hindi women’s magazine for 15 years.

She directed, produced and wrote her first film in 1985 titled Tum Par Hum Qurban in which she introduced Johnny Lever for the first time on screen as a comedian.

She was also seen as a judge on Zee TV’s stand-up comedy reality show Ladies Special in 2009.

She is currently doing a TV show on TV Asia USA and Canada ‘Abhi Toh Main Jawaan Hoon’ which is based on the Golden Era of Hindi Cinema.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here