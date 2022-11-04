CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Happy Birthday Tabu: Actress' Latest and Upcoming Movies That You Must Add to Your Watch List

By: Entertainment Bureau

Trending Desk

Last Updated: November 04, 2022, 07:00 IST

New Delhi, India

Tabu will be next seen in Drishyam 2.

Tabu will be next seen in Drishyam 2.

Happy Birthday Tabu: The actress worked in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films, and usually leaves the audience with a performance that is hard to get over

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TABU: Tabu is one of the most talented actresses of Bollywood. She’s worked in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films, and usually leaves the audience with a performance that is hard to get over. In 2011, the Government of India awarded her the Padma Shri for her contribution to the field of arts.

Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 review: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu and other supporting cast has done a fair job.
Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, the 2022 horror comedy, not only performed well at the box office but also left us wanting to see more of Tabu. 

Tabu’s first known role was as a teenager in Dev Anand’s Hum Naujawan. She has a number of accolades to her name, including two National Film Awards for Best Actress and over 10 Filmfare Awards, including Best Actress (Critics). Tabu has always portrayed intriguing characters, and her work has garnered her a huge fan following.

On Tabu’s birthday, here are the actress’ recent and upcoming films that you must watch:

  1. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
    The 2022 horror comedy not only performed well at the box office but also left us wanting to see more of Tabu. Starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu in the primary roles, Tabu’s Manjulika was definitely the highlight of this sequel.
  2. Jawaani Jaaneman
    Jawaani Jaaneman is a comedy-drama that is a remake of the 2010 Argentine comedy Igualita a mí. The film starring Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Alaya F and Kubbra Sait, was directed by Nitin Kakkar.
  3. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo
    The Telugu film stars Allu Arjun, Tabu and Pooja Hegde. It received a positive response from critics, specifically for the performances. A Hindi remake of the film is also under production.
  4. Khufiya
    This is an upcoming neo-noir spy thriller that will star Tabu in the lead role. Written and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film is based on Amar Bhushan’s espionage novel Escape to Nowhere.
  5. Drishyam 2
    The sequel to the much-loved Drishyam is one of Tabu’s upcoming films, It is directed by Abhishek Pathak. The crime-thriller stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Shriya Saran in the primary roles.
  6. Bholaa
    Also starring Ajay Devgn alongside Tabu, this upcoming film is a Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Kaithi. The film is also directed by Devgn who has earlier directed U, Me aur Hum (2008), Shivaay (2016), and Runway 34 (2022).
  7. Kuttey
    Tabu co-stars with Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma and Kumud Mishra in this film. It will be directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj.

first published:November 04, 2022, 07:00 IST
last updated:November 04, 2022, 07:00 IST