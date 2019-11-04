Happy Birthday Tabu: Take a Look at Some of Her Phenomenal Roles in the Past

Bollywood actress Tabu is turning 49 on November 4, 2019. Born in 1917, the actress has left many stalwarts spellbound with her dedication to acting. Tabu, born in Hyderabad was named Tabassum Fatima Hashmi. As a popular Bollywood actress, she has also acted in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, English, Bengali and Marathi language films. The actress has won several accolades, including two National Film Award for Best Actress, six Filmfare Awards, and four Critics’ Awards. She has also been awarded with Padma Shri.

There is no doubt about the excellence with which Tabu delivers her performances. As the actress is ushering into another new year, here’s a look at some of her best performances so far:

Andhadhun: This movie was a masterpiece in itself. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the movie not only earned awards but also appreciation. Tabu plays a rich wife, who murders her husband accidentally, and keeps on committing murders to hide the truth. She has delivered the role with such perfection that her mistakes make you fall in love with her acting.

Haider: A Vishal Bhardwaj movie, Haider is based on William Shakespeare’s Hamlet. The movie depicts the tale of struggle in Kashmir. Tabu plays the role of a Kashmiri mother, who falls in love with her brother-in-law after the death of her husband. Her character as a mother, who is stuck between love for her son and lover is a performance beyond appreciation.

Maqbool: Tabu has been part of another Vishal Bhardwaj film, based on Shakespeare’s play Macbeth. She plays the role of a wife to a gangster, who falls in love with the husband’s team member. She plans to kill the husband in order to elope with her lover. However, things do not end as desired due to her fear.

Virasat: Tabu was also part of Priyadarshan’s movie Virasat, which shows how an educated boy, who turns up to his village to marry his girlfriend, ends up marrying a village girl due to the pressure of society. Tabu played the role of the village girl and justified her role.

Chachi 420: Released in 1997, the comedy movie shows the struggle of a divorced father to keep his family together. In the movie, Tabu plays the role of Kamal Hassan’s wife, who marries him despite issues, but leaves him when the clashes begin. However, she eventually comes back and lives happily with her daughter and husband.

