Happy Birthday Taimur: Most Adorable Pics of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Son

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan turns three on December 20, 2019. The papparazzi's favourite star child was born in December 2016 and has been snapped by them on multiple occasions from the time he was brought out of the hospital to a number of other occasions, be it at the airport, at parties or spending time with his family and cousins.

One of the most popular faces on social media, here's looking at a few images of the youngest Pataudi and his family.

When the mother-son duo went all red and blue

The image shared on Instagram showed Taimur in a blue T-shirt on his mother's lap, who was looking radiant in a red mini dress.

Cousins in a candid moment

The image, shared by Soha Ali Khan, wishing Taimur on his birthday showed Kareena and Saif's son having a candid moment with Soha's daughter Inaaya. She captioned the image, "Happy birthday Taimur bhai ! Here s to happy holidays and making funny faces through life."

Sharing an ice-cream

The image shows Taimur licking what appears to be a vanilla flavoured ice-cream, while Inaaya can be seen eagerly lunging for it as well. Shared by Soha Ali Khan, the image was captioned, "The first lick of an ice-cream is one of the purest joys of childhood - even if that ice-cream isn't yours or especially if that ice-cream isn't yours !!"

Celebrating Diwali together

The image from Diwali celebrations showed the Khan 'khandaan' together posing for shutterbugs. While Saif looked dapper in a white kurta, Kareena opted for a pink salwar suit, while Taimur was adorned in a white and pink kurta as well.

A sweet click with mother dearest

The black and white image, shared on social media perfectly captures the mother-son bond. Taimur is seen nestled snugly in Kareena's lap as the actress looks towards the camera. The caption to the image informed that the actor's son was visiting her on the sets.

The entire family together

Captioned 'Familia', the image showed the entire family together. While Taimur could be seen sitting on Kareena's lap, the image also saw Saif Ali Khan with his older children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, while Sharmila Tagore and Soha Ali Khan could also be seen in the snap.

Taimur's birthday celebrations kicked off on Thursday with a Christmas themed party which was attended by the whole family and several star kids.

