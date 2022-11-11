Happy Birthday Talat Aziz: Watch 5 Timeless Ghazals by the Legend

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TALAT AZIZ: Popular Ghazal singer and composer Talat Aziz is celebrating his 66th birthday today, November 11. A veritable maestro in his own right, Aziz holds expertise in a variety of music niches that include Ghazals, Sufi music, Bollywood, and retro tunes.

Trained by stalwarts like Mehdi Hassan, Aziz has extensively toured India, the USA, Canada, and several other countries for shows. Born in Hyderabad to famous Urdu writer and poet, Abdul Azeem Khan and Sajida Abid, Aziz went on to release his first album in 1980, under the tutelage of Jagjit Singh.

The ghazal singer has also crooned the ever-popular Sufi number “Damadam mast Kalandar” and was the voice behind the soul-stirring rendition of “Aaina Mujhse Meri” from the film Daddy. On his 66th birthday, here are a few hit numbers from his repertoire. Check them out below.

Kabhi Khwab Mein (1991)

Featured in the film Daddy, starring Anupam Kher and Pooja Bhatt, Kabhi Khwab Mein has remained one of the most popular numbers sung by the maestro. On vocals, Aziz was assisted by co-singer Dilraj Kaur. Essentially a love song, the melodious track talks about eternal affection and being in a content place.

Mohabbat Karne Waalein (1976)

A ghazal immortalized by maestro Mehdi Hassan, Mohabbat Karne Waalein Kam Na Honge has been covered by several musicians. However, this rendition by Talat Aziz is sure to tug at your heartstrings due to its absolute expertise and magical vocals. Aziz covered the song in Dubai at a concert held to honour the maestro.

Chahenge Tujhe Par (1981)

A song from his debut album titled Jagjit Singh Presents Talat Aziz, the song Chahenge Tujhe Par was a massive hit as soon as it was released.

Wo To Khushboo Hai Hawaaon Mein Bikhar Jaaega (2017)

This is Aziz’s rendition of the song Wo To Khushboo Hai Hawaaon Mein Bikhar Jaaega. The ghazal was originally written by Parween Shakir.

Aaina mujhse meri pehlisi soorat maange (1991)

This popular nazm from the film Daddy is exceptionally soothing to the ears. This particular rendition is a live version performed by Aziz himself in concert in 2011.

News18 team wishes the maestro a very happy birthday!

