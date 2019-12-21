Happy Birthday Tamannaah Bhatia: 5 Pictures that Prove She Rules Social Media
Tamannaah Bhatia, who has acted in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films made her debut in 2005 when she was mere 15.
Image of Tamannaah Bhatia, courtesy of Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia is celebrating her birthday on Saturday. The actress who has acted in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films made her debut in 2005 when she was mere 15. She debuted in 2005 with the Hindi film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra. She made her debut in Tamil cinema with Sri in the same year.
Tamannaah is known essaying a warrior princess in S S Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.
In 2016, the actress became the brand ambassador of the Government of India's campaign Beti Bachao, Beto Padhao.
The actress is quite active on social media and keeps posting pictures for her fans and followers.
On Tamannaah Bhatia's birthday, here are 5 of her most stunning photos:
In pink saree: Tamannaah looked stunning in the picture where she is seen wearing pink saree with a golden design running through it. The actress looked stunning with her hair neatly tied and gajra on it. Tamannaah is seen wearing elbow-length plain blouse. She is seen wearing a heavy neckpiece and jhumkas.
Elegant in red: Tamannaah looked elegant in red salwar kameez that she wore with a heavy dupatta. The actress in the picture has neatly parted her hair and wore a matching bindi on her forehead. For jewellery, Tamannaah is seen wearing heavy jhumkas.
Bright in yellow: Tamannaah looked mesmerizing in a yellow coloured Indo-western dress that she wore for the promotions of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The picture shows the actress wearing a long dress with collar. She wore a matching blazer on the dress. For jewellery, the actress is seen wearing danglers.
Pretty as a doll: Tamannaah looked stunning in a light pink coloured sleeveless gown. The actress looked no less than a doll in the picture with her hair neatly tied into a bun. The gown that Tamannaah wore has a unique design on neck. She wore a green nail paint to complete her look.
In a leather dress: Tamannaah looked amazing in a maroon leather dress that sported a zip on its left side. The actress kept her hair open for the photo. She wore a pair of matching stilettos to complete her look.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jaipur Literature Festival To Move Its Location From the Iconic Diggi Palace After 2020
- Despite Slow Business Amid CAA Protests, Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 Manages to Earn Rs 24.5 Cr on Day 1
- Salman Khan Presented with Custom Made WWE Championship Ahead of Dabangg 3 Release
- PUBG Moblie Lite 0.15.0 Update Brings Team Deathmatch Mode
- Watch: Kids in Red Dancing to Jingle Bells with a Desi 'Sinkari Twist'