Happy Birthday Tamannaah Bhatia: Five Stunning Pictures of Actress on Social Media

Tamannaah turns 31 today. The actress, who started working in 2005, has now become popular with both the audience and critics for her performances. She appeared in a pivotal role in the Baahubali franchise. The second movie Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is said to be the highest-grossing film of all time. On her birthday, let's take a look at her stunning pictures on social media:

1. A day before her birthday, Tamannaah shared a post with several pictures of her wearing a jacket. Turns out, it is a birthday gift for the actress from a friend. She can be seen posing with the black and pink coloured jacket, giving a radiant smile.

2. Tamaannah shared a picture from the muhurat ceremony of her upcoming film F3. Dressed traditionally, the actress wore a yellow and white coloured salwar kameez. She posed with actor Varun Tej Konidela while producer Allu Arvind inaugurated the muhurat shoot. The film is a sequel to the successful comic drama F2: Fun and Frustration.

3. The birthday girl sure knows how to pamper herself. Tamannaah recently shared pictures from a luxury nail salon in Chennai. In the images, she can be seen sitting on a throne-like sofa. Tamannaah wrote the caption, “Have been pampered like a queen @artistry.nail thank you so much for a super comfy nail and hair styling experience.”

4. Like most other celebrities, the actress uses Instagram to promote her professional work like films and TV appearances. She shared a picture with Samantha Akkineni, another Telugu actress who hosts the talk show Sam Jam. Tamannaah said that this is for the first time that the two actors are appearing together for a chat on-screen.

5. Tamannaah has a pet dog named Pebbles and in fact, her current display picture on Instagram is with her dog. The actress shared a picture with Pebbles where she is affectionately holding her dog.