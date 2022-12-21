Happy Birthday Tamannaah Bhatia: Latest and Upcoming Movies of the South Indian Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TAMANNAAH: Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the popular names in the Indian Film Industry. She predominantly works in Telugu and Tamil films. She made her debut in Bollywood in 2005 with the Hindi movie Chand Sa Roshan Chehra by Shahab Shamsi. The actress is known for her stellar performances in movies like Ayan, Baahubali: The Beginning and Oopiri to name a few.

On the occasion of her birthday, here are a few of her latest and upcoming movies-

Babli Bouncer (2022)

Madhur Bhandarkar’s Babli Bouncer is the story of a girl named Babli. She is gifted with physical strength and soon finds herself getting a job as a bouncer, a male-dominated field. The movie explores the various angles of her job. Apart from Tamannaah Bhatia, the movie also stars Saurabh Shukla and Sahil Vaid among many others.

Plan A Plan B (2022)

Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer movie is directed by Shashanka Ghosh. The movie is about a matchmaker who believes in marriage and crosses paths with a divorce lawyer who has his own past.

Gurthunda Seethakalam (2022)

This Telugu film is about a heartbroken employee working in a software company who is looking for true love. Directed and written by Nagashekar stars Megha Akash, Tamannaah Bhatia and Satyadev Kancharana among many other stars.

Bole Chudiyan

Bole Chudiyan is an upcoming Hindi movie by Shamas Nawab Siddiqui. The movie will star Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tamannaah Bhatia in key roles. Reportedly, the movie is inspired by the true-life events of Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The rom-com is set in Lucknow and narrates the story of a bangle seller and a local girl.

Bhola Shankar

This Telugu movie stars south superstar Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh in pivotal roles. The movie centres around a loving and doting brother who is on a quest to hunt down those notorious criminals who harmed his sister. The movie is the official remake of the Tamil movie Vedalam.

Read all the Latest Movies News here