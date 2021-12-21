Happy Birthday Tamannaah: Biggest Hits of the Southern Beauty You Must Watch!

Happy Birthday Tamannaah: Tamannaah Bhatia is celebrating her 32nd birthday on December 21. She started her film career in 2005 through the Hindi film ‘Chand Sa Roshan Chehra.’ The actress is a popular star now known for her work primarily in Tamil and Telugu cinema. She has acted in a few Hindi films as well. Her Tamil and Telugu films have been dubbed in Hindi and have been appreciated for her talent and beauty. She is also known to be someone who has opted for off-beat roles and made a mark with her stellar performances. On her birthday, here are five top films of Tamannaah, also known as the milk beauty.

Baahubali

This is indeed the first name that crosses our minds when we think of Tamannaah Bhatia. The actress had a pivotal role to play in the Baahubali franchise. The epic action-drama proved to be lucky for Tamannaah as the success of the film made a way for new opportunities for her. Baahubali 2 grossed Rs 100 crore on the first day of its release in India. Tamannaah played the role of Avanthika in this directorial venture by ‘SS Rajamouli.’

Kalloori

Tamannaah is known for her work in the Telugu and Tamil film industries. She acted in a Tamil movie named Kalloori and it certainly gave her career the much-needed break. She portrayed the role of a college student in the 2007 coming of age drama. Starring opposite Akhil, her realistic character charmed the masses.

Happy Days

The actress has given us some really amazing movies that take us down the memory lane. Tamannaah’s acting in the 2007 Telugu film Happy Days makes her character relatable and evokes a sense of nostalgia. Happy Days, which stars Nikhil Siddharth and Tamannaah along with others, was directed by Sekhar Kammula.

Dharmadurai

Tamannaah has also acted in movies that talk about breaking stereotypes and the movie ‘Dharmadurai’ is proof. Dharmadurai is a 2016 Tamil action-drama film directed by Seenu Ramasamy. In this movie, fans got a chance to see Tamannaah in a traditional avatar which is different from her previous ones.

Paiyaa

The Tamil-language action-adventure film ‘Paiyaa’ was dubbed in Telugu as Aawara. The plot of the movie revolves around two characters namely Shiva and Charulatha. People loved the chemistry between the two played by Karthi and Tamannaah.

