News18 English
Movies
2-min read

Happy Birthday Tara Sutaria: 5 Times She Aced the Instagram Game

Tara Sutaria, who debuted in Bollywood with Student of the Year 2, was recently seen with Sidharth Malhotra in Marjaavaan.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 19, 2019, 7:40 AM IST
Happy Birthday Tara Sutaria: 5 Times She Aced the Instagram Game
Image: Instagram/Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria, who made her big Bollywood debut in Dharma Productions’ Student of the year 2, is celebrating her 24th birthday on Tuesday. The two-film-old actress has already built a name for herself in the industry.

However, Tara’s talent is not limited to acting only. She first appeared on television as a video jockey in Disney India's Big Bada Boom in 2010, and became almost an instant favourite on TV. In 2012, she got her big TV break in Disney Channel’s sitcom The Suite Life of Karan and Kabir. After that, she bagged another lead role in Disney Channel’s Oye Jassie.

Apart from acting, Tara is also trained in various dance forms and music as well.

Her Instagram profile is as lit as her career and she knows how to keep her fans hooked to her profile. Let’s take a look at some of her gorgeous pictures:

That infectious smile

Tara was all dressed up for Amitabh Bachchan’s big Diwali party. The actress looks radiant in this sartorial by ace designer Manish Malhotra.

Redefining 'desi' look

With a subtle makeup, Tara has carried off this heavy piece of clothing with utmost panache. Don’t miss the heavy oxidised jewelry which is adding on to her ethic look.

Selfie alert!

Tara’s love for ethnic garments is pretty evident from her instagram posts. With smokey eyes and light makeup, she has balanced the heavy necklace well for the picture.

Damsel in white

Tara should literally give tips to people to up their “ethnic game”. The actress looks gorgeous in this lehenga and her charming smile is always a bonus.

Wings to fly

Isn’t she looking drop dead gorgeous in this dress and stripped heels?

