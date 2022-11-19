Happy Birthday Tara Sutaria: Actress’ Recent And Upcoming Movies

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TARA SUTARIA: Tara Sutaria is a stunning actress, as well as a brilliant singer in Bollywood. Though she made her debut as a lead actress with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2 in 2019, she has been a part of showbiz since childhood. She began her career as a child artist in television shows such as The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir and Oye Jassie.

In Student of the Year 2, Tara Sutaria made her debut alongside debutante Ananya Panday. Since then, Tara has featured in a number of films such as Marjaavaan, Heropanti 2, Tadap, and Ek Villain Returns, which was her last film co-starring Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and John Abraham.

On Tara Sutaria’s birthday today, let us have a look at her recent and upcoming movies of the actress.

Ek Villian Returns (2022)

Ek Villain Returns is an action thriller film and a sequel to Mohit Suri’s 2014 film Ek Villain. The movie is written and directed by Mohit Suri, and produced by T-Series and Balaji Motion Pictures. John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria have been cast in the lead roles in the film. Tara plays the role of Aarvi Malhotra, a singer. The film was released in theatres on July 29, 2022.

Heropanti 2 (2022)

Heropanti 2 is an action film directed by Ahmed Khan, written by Rajat Arora, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is a sequel to Heropanti, which was released in 2014. The latest film starred Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles.

Tadap (2021)

Tadap is a romantic action drama, which was written and directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment label. The movie, which is a remake of the 2018 Telugu film RX 100, starred Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty in the lead roles. The movie was released in theatres in December last year.

Marjaavaan (2019)

Marjaavaan is a romantic action film written and directed by Milap Zaveri and produced by T-Series and Emmay Entertainment. The movie starred Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, and Rakul Preet Singh.

Apurva (to be released in 2023)

Tara Sutaria will appear in a never-seen-before avatar in Apurva, based on a story that will keep audiences hooked to the screen until the very end. It will be the first female-oriented film of the actress. The movie will be produced by Star Studios and Murad Khetani and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. The film’s official release date has not been announced yet.

Read all the Latest Movies News here