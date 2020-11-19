Happy Birthday Tara Sutaria: Take a Look at Some of Her Most Stunning Pictures

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria, who often takes the internet by storm with her stunning pictures, turns a year older today. The actress is an avid social media user and makes sure to stay active on the photo-sharing app by giving fans a sneak peek into her life. The diva always makes a statement with her sartorial picks. Tara slays every look and her social media pictures are the proof.

On her birthday, we have picked some of the best Instagram pics of the actress.

1.Festive Vibes

On Diwali, the actress stuns everyone in a red Anarkali paired with a blue dupatta. She completed her look with a pair of jhumkas. Sharing a couple of pictures, she wrote, “Happy Diwali, everyone! Here’s to a joyous and wonderful year for us all Be well and safe.. ”

2. We all scream for ice-cream

Recently, the actress set the internet on fire with her sizzling look as she posed while having ice cream. In the picture, she can be seen dressed up in a blue printed jumpsuit. The caption of her picture reads, “Carb(e) Diem. Seize the dessert (Being this lame is more fun than you think).”

3.One with furry friend

The gorgeous actress is also a dog lover. She has shared a few pictures while spending some time with her furry friend. Introducing her friend to the world, Tara wrote, “Everyone, meet Mr. Fluffles - a pup of many talents (licker/sniffer extraordinaire and a hell of a snuggler too)”.

4.Beauty

The actress knows it well to romance with the camera as she shared a fiery picture a few weeks ago. In the picture, she can be seen flaunting her toned body and her fans couldn’t stop crushing over it. She captioned the picture as, “Many afternoons ago!”.

5. Water Baby

The actress, who made her debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2, took the internet by storm with a sunkissed picture of herself.

On the work front, Tara will next be seen in Tadap opposite Ahan Shetty. The film, directed by Milan Luthria, is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film RX100.