Happy Birthday Taylor Swift: 5 Hit Songs by This Award-winning Country-Pop Singer

Singer Taylor Swift turned 30 on Friday. The country and pop singer has over 200 awards to her name, from over 600 international nominations. Some of the most prestigious awards include seven Grammys, 22 Billboard Music Awards and 16 American Music Awards.

She was the youngest artist to have been signed by Sony/ATV Music at the age of 14. Two years later, when Taylor was only 16, her debut album was released by Big Machine Records in 2006.

It is a known fact that the Bad Blood singer likes to write her own songs. Our Song was written for her high school talent show, but eventually ended up on her debut album. It later became a No. 1 single that won her many awards.

Here are 5 most popular country and pop songs by the award-winning singer and songwriter.

1) Dear John

This song speaks about her simmering anger towards her ex-lover, John Mayor. With powerful lyrics like "I took your matches before fire could catch me," Swift lashes out at her beloved-turned-enemy.

2) You Belong With Me

With this love song, she received nominations at the 2010 Grammy Awards for Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. The song is one of her most popular numbers.

3) Love Story

A commercial success, this song was among the best-selling singles. Inspired by the painful love between Romeo and Juliet, Taylor gave her own touch to it.

4) Blank Space

Released in her fifth album 1989, within three weeks, "Blank Space" reached number one on the US Billboard Hot 100. The song received universal acclaim from critics. It has also been included in numerous year-end critics' lists.

5) Teardrops on my guitar

Written by Taylor and Liz Rose, this country-pop song is about her experience with a boy named Drew Hardwick, a classmate of hers whom she had feelings for.

