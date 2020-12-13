Happy Birthday Taylor Swift: Here are Her 5 Hit Tracks

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift celebrates her birthday on December 13. Best known for country music, Taylor Swift debuted in 2006 with her eponymous album and had songs that reached the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100. The album was subsequently certified platinum or multi-platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

She recently came in news for helping out a Michigan mother who had lost her job and was behind on rent and utilities. The singer helped out a Nashville woman as well. Swift surprised fans by announcing a new album, her second for the year, titled Evermore. According to her, the album is a sister album to Folklore, which she had released less than five months back.

On the singer's birthday, here's looking at five of her most popular tracks.

Teardrops on My Guitar

A song from her debut album, Teardrops on My Guitar was written by Swift and Liz Rose. It was based on a classmate of hers for whom she had feelings and who was completely unaware of it.

Love Story

The lead single from Swift's second studio album Fearless, it speaks about a love interest of the singer who was not too popular with her family and friends. The plotline follows a Romeo and Juliet setting, but with a happier conclusion. Love Story became immensely popular and is considered as one of the best-selling singles of all times.

You Belong with Me

Another song from Fearless, You Belong with Me, earned Swift nominations at the 2010 Grammy Awards for Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. The song was inspired by Swift overhearing a male friend having a fight with his girlfriend on the phone.

I Don't Wanna Live Forever

The soundtrack for the 2017 film Fifty Shades Darker, the song was written by Swift, Sam Drew and Jack Antonoff. It was sung by Swift and Zayn Malik. The song received a nomination for Best Song Written for Visual Media and won the Best Collaboration at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

Exile

The song from Folklore, Swift’s first album of 2020, acts as an unspoken dialogue between two estranged lovers. An indie-folk ballad, the song focuses on Swift's soft vocals paired with Justin Vernon's baritone voice.