Happy Birthday Tejasswi Prakash: Watch Her Best Bigg Boss 15 Moments with Karan Kundrra, Others

Tejasswi Prakash is among the most loved actresses of the television industry. She grew to fame with daily soap Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur and has been unstoppable ever since. The actress’ popularity multiplied with Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, where she was loved for her bold and frank nature. Currently, she is seen playing the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6.

Her fan following increased more after Bigg Boss 15, which she won in the end. Throughout her journey in the Bigg Boss house, she not only found her love on the show – Karan Kundrra – but also proved her worth as a powerful contestant.

On her birthday, let’s take a look at some of her best moments on Bigg Boss 15:

Fire in the kitchen

Who can forget the iconic moment, when Teja almost burned down the kitchen? In the video, we can see her and Vidhi Pandya trying to extinguish the fire but a huge flame rose from the sink. However, no one was hurt in the incident.

Flirting with Bigg Boss

No contestant might have flirted with the almighty of the show, but Teja, she is different from others. Tejasswi can be seen in the video, flirting with Bigg Boss. She can be heard saying “I love you” and “Bigg Boss is my baby.”

Grooving to Sharara

Teja has put on her dancing shoes several times in the morning. But this one had lit the Bigg Boss house, where we can see her sizzle to the tunes of the song Sharara with Akasa during a task.

Fought Back Equally

Apart from a funny personality, Tejasswi also has a fierce side and it was seen when she used to perform tasks.

Love in the Air

When Karan Kundrra confessed his feeling for Teja and she reciprocated, it was one of the special moments on the show. In the video, we can see the couple getting mushy.

Winning Moment

The moment when Tejasswi won the hearts of people and the show will always be the top highlight of Bigg Boss 15.

