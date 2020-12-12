News18 Logo

movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Movies»PM Narendra Modi, AR Rahman Lead Twitter Wishes on Rajinikanth's Birthday
3-MIN READ

PM Narendra Modi, AR Rahman Lead Twitter Wishes on Rajinikanth's Birthday

PM Narendra Modi, AR Rahman Lead Twitter Wishes on Rajinikanth's Birthday

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a slew of celebrities wished Rajinikanth on his 70th birthday.

auther-image

Bahni Bandyopadhya

Rajinikanth or the 'Thalaiva' of Indian cinema celebrates his 70th birthday today, December 12, and the entire country is in a celebratory mood. An official common birthday display picture has been shared on social media along with a special mixtape on the occasion of his birthday.

Fans from across the globe have taken the chance to wish the actor and the list includes popular stars such as Dulquer Salmaan, Raghava Lawrence, Keerthi Suresh, and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Here are the birthday wishes received by Rajinikanth:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one of the first personalities to wish the actor on his birthday. He wrote: “Dear

@rajinikanth Ji, wishing you a Happy Birthday! May you lead a long and healthy life”.

Music composer AR Rahman was given the responsibility of sharing the common birthday display picture on social media on behalf of his fans. He wished him "a great birthday and good health."

Soon the same common birthday display picture was shared by South actors. Dulquer Salmaan tagged the legend as an “inspiration and a personification of humility and generosity”. His tweet said, "An inspiration and a personification of humility and generosity! Extremely honoured to release our beloved superstar @Rajinikanth's 70th birthday CDP #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth."

Keerthy Suresh expressed her excitement on being able to share the CDP as well. She wrote, "So excited and honoured to share the CDP of the living legend, @rajinikanth sir. Wishing you an advance Happy Birthday."

Actors Tovino Thomas and Sivakarthikeyan also felt privileged to share the CDP.

Suniel Shetty and Aditi Rao Hydari were among the many Bollywood actors to have wished the megastar.

Sakshi Agarwal, who worked with Rajinikanth in Kaala, shared a couple of pictures with Thalaiva.

PA Ranjith also extended his greetings on Twitter.

Actor, director and choreographer Raghava Lawrence was seen wishing Rajinikanth as well.

Here's wishing superstar Rajinikanth many more such birthdays ahead.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...