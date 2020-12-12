PM Narendra Modi, AR Rahman Lead Twitter Wishes on Rajinikanth's Birthday

Rajinikanth or the 'Thalaiva' of Indian cinema celebrates his 70th birthday today, December 12, and the entire country is in a celebratory mood. An official common birthday display picture has been shared on social media along with a special mixtape on the occasion of his birthday.

Fans from across the globe have taken the chance to wish the actor and the list includes popular stars such as Dulquer Salmaan, Raghava Lawrence, Keerthi Suresh, and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Here are the birthday wishes received by Rajinikanth:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one of the first personalities to wish the actor on his birthday. He wrote: “Dear

@rajinikanth Ji, wishing you a Happy Birthday! May you lead a long and healthy life”.

Dear @rajinikanth Ji, wishing you a Happy Birthday! May you lead a long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2020

Music composer AR Rahman was given the responsibility of sharing the common birthday display picture on social media on behalf of his fans. He wished him "a great birthday and good health."

Extremely privileged to release superstar @Rajinikanth’s 70th Birthday CDP on behalf of his fans.Wishing you a great birthday and good health!#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/SYWxRyOFqD — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) December 11, 2020

Soon the same common birthday display picture was shared by South actors. Dulquer Salmaan tagged the legend as an “inspiration and a personification of humility and generosity”. His tweet said, "An inspiration and a personification of humility and generosity! Extremely honoured to release our beloved superstar @Rajinikanth's 70th birthday CDP #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth."

An inspiration and a personification of humility and generosity! Extremely honored to release our beloved superstar @Rajinikanth’s 70th birthday CDP#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/Tzg4xlpBW8 — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) December 11, 2020

Keerthy Suresh expressed her excitement on being able to share the CDP as well. She wrote, "So excited and honoured to share the CDP of the living legend, @rajinikanth sir. Wishing you an advance Happy Birthday."

So excited and honoured to share the CDP of the living legend, @rajinikanth sir ❤️Wishing you an advance Happy Birthday #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/1GvuKGxhlw — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) December 11, 2020

Actors Tovino Thomas and Sivakarthikeyan also felt privileged to share the CDP.

The Biggest Inspiration and Epitome of Humanity!Extremely Honoured to release our beloved Superstar @Rajinikanth’s 70th Birthday CDP Happy Birthday Superstar !! #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/7BeeL1EhBd — Tovino Thomas (@ttovino) December 11, 2020

Suniel Shetty and Aditi Rao Hydari were among the many Bollywood actors to have wished the megastar.

He has surely been the biggest inspiration for me and many others. Happiest Birthday to Rajini Sir!Extremely honoured to release our beloved Superstar @rajinikanth Sir's 70th Birthday CDP.#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/KJZ3rAhOri — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) December 11, 2020

Extremely honoured to release our beloved Superstar @rajinikanth sirs Birthday CDP #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/DHES8uh2Cg — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) December 11, 2020

Sakshi Agarwal, who worked with Rajinikanth in Kaala, shared a couple of pictures with Thalaiva.

Happy birthday to the one Nd only Superstar @rajinikanth !A legend, a true inspiration and truly a #Thalaivar for all!#HappyBirthdayRajinikanth sir pic.twitter.com/UvQGRctO1H — Sakshi Agarwal (@ssakshiagarwal) December 12, 2020

PA Ranjith also extended his greetings on Twitter.

Actor, director and choreographer Raghava Lawrence was seen wishing Rajinikanth as well.

The Biggest Inspiration and Epitome of Humanity!Extremely Honoured to release our beloved Superstar @Rajinikanth’s 70th Birthday CDP Happy birthday Thalaiva! I pray Ragavendra swamy for all your dreams to come true #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/1RaXvNTkgE — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) December 11, 2020

Here's wishing superstar Rajinikanth many more such birthdays ahead.