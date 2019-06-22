Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

Happy Birthday Thalapathy: Celebs Pour in Wishes for Vijay’s 45th Birthday

Actor Vijay, who is famously known as Thalapathy, is celebrating his 45th birthday today and his friends from the film fraternity took to Twitter to wish him on his birthday.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 22, 2019, 1:08 PM IST
Happy Birthday Thalapathy: Celebs Pour in Wishes for Vijay's 45th Birthday
Image: Instagram
Actor Vijay, who is famously known as Thalapathy, is celebrating his 45th birthday today (June 22) in style. Having a career span of 23 years, the actor marked his debut in the industry at the age of 10 as a child actor with Vetri. One of the biggest stars in Kollywood, actor Joseph Vijay, enjoys a loyal fan following.

As he turns a year older, members from the film fraternity took to social media to wish the actor on his birthday.

Kollywood actor Sibi Sathyaraj took to Twitter to wish the South Indian superstar. He wrote, “Happy Birthday to the man who has conquered all our hearts not only with his talent and hard work but also with his simplicity and humility! Love you loads #Vijay anna#happybirthdayTHALAPATHY #Happyyyybirthdaythalaivaaaaaa #HappybirthdayeminentVijay #Bigil” Sathyaraj also shared a picture with actor Vijay.

Cricketer Ashwin Ravichandran took to Twitter to wish actor Vijay in a style. He wrote, “Listening to morning Radio and discovered that #ThalapathyBirthday and Chennai rains are directly proportional to each other. Advance birthday wishes to Actor Vijay and best wishes to Chennai rains over the weekend.” (sic)

Director Atlee shared the first look of BIGIL and wrote, “Here comes my Bday gift to @actorvijay Anna. #BigilEnnodaannaEnnodathalapathy @arrahman @dop_gkvishnu @muthurajthangvl @gopiprasannaa @archanakalpathi.” (sic)

Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan tweeted, “Happy birthday #ThalapathyVijay sir Best wishes to @Atlee_dir #Nayanthara @agscinemas and full #BIGIL team for a huge success.” (sic)

Actor VaralaxmiSarathkumar shared a series of pictures with the post that read, “Happppyyyybirthdayyyyy @actorvijaysaaaarrr.... May you continue to entertain us more and more each year..godblessss you #Thalapathy #ThalapathyVIJAY totally love the super first look.. good luck saaarrr...#Bigil have a fantabulous yearrr.. loads of love from your fansss..!!”

Film director Mohan Raja tweeted, “Happy birthday Thalapathy @actorvijay.”

ArchanaKalpathi, the creative producer of Vijay’s next movie BIGIL (earlier named Thalapathy 63), also pour in wishes for the actor. Sharing a video, she wrote, “Here is a small video wishing our Thalapathy a happy birthday from all his fans. Thank you @aishkalpathi for making the Video.Edited by Paul Factory @agscinemas.”

Writer and director Vignesh Shivan wrote, “Happy birthday to the ever young, amazing @actorvijay sir #Thalapathy ageing in reverse”

Singer Anirudh Ravichander:

Director Raghava Lawrence:

Sportsman Arya:

Dance Choreographer Sathish Krishnan:

