Happy Birthday Thalapathy: Celebs Pour in Wishes for Vijay’s 45th Birthday
Actor Vijay, who is famously known as Thalapathy, is celebrating his 45th birthday today and his friends from the film fraternity took to Twitter to wish him on his birthday.
Image: Instagram
Actor Vijay, who is famously known as Thalapathy, is celebrating his 45th birthday today (June 22) in style. Having a career span of 23 years, the actor marked his debut in the industry at the age of 10 as a child actor with Vetri. One of the biggest stars in Kollywood, actor Joseph Vijay, enjoys a loyal fan following.
As he turns a year older, members from the film fraternity took to social media to wish the actor on his birthday.
Kollywood actor Sibi Sathyaraj took to Twitter to wish the South Indian superstar. He wrote, “Happy Birthday to the man who has conquered all our hearts not only with his talent and hard work but also with his simplicity and humility! Love you loads #Vijay anna#happybirthdayTHALAPATHY #Happyyyybirthdaythalaivaaaaaa #HappybirthdayeminentVijay #Bigil” Sathyaraj also shared a picture with actor Vijay.
Happy Birthday to the man who has conquered all our hearts not only with his talent and hard work but also with his simplicity and humility!Love you loads #Vijay anna #happybirthdayTHALAPATHY #Happyyyybirthdaythalaivaaaaaa #HappybirthdayeminentVijay #Bigil pic.twitter.com/tBRq9J2lea— Sibi Sathyaraj (@Sibi_Sathyaraj) June 22, 2019
Cricketer Ashwin Ravichandran took to Twitter to wish actor Vijay in a style. He wrote, “Listening to morning Radio and discovered that #ThalapathyBirthday and Chennai rains are directly proportional to each other. Advance birthday wishes to Actor Vijay and best wishes to Chennai rains over the weekend.” (sic)
Listening to morning Radio and discovered that #ThalapathyBirthday and Chennai rains are directly proportional to each other. Advance birthday wishes to Actor Vijay and best wishes to Chennai rains over the weekend.— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) June 21, 2019
Director Atlee shared the first look of BIGIL and wrote, “Here comes my Bday gift to @actorvijay Anna. #BigilEnnodaannaEnnodathalapathy @arrahman @dop_gkvishnu @muthurajthangvl @gopiprasannaa @archanakalpathi.” (sic)
Here comes my Bday gift to @actorvijay Anna. #Bigil Ennoda annaEnnoda thalapathy @arrahman @dop_gkvishnu @muthurajthangvl @gopiprasannaa @archanakalpathi pic.twitter.com/GbrDsqR3sd— atlee (@Atlee_dir) June 21, 2019
Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan tweeted, “Happy birthday #ThalapathyVijay sir Best wishes to @Atlee_dir #Nayanthara @agscinemas and full #BIGIL team for a huge success.” (sic)
Happy birthday #ThalapathyVijay sir Best wishes to @Atlee_dir #Nayanthara @agscinemas and full #BIGIL team for a huge success https://t.co/GIh9Sn0SCH— Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) June 21, 2019
Actor VaralaxmiSarathkumar shared a series of pictures with the post that read, “Happppyyyybirthdayyyyy @actorvijaysaaaarrr.... May you continue to entertain us more and more each year..godblessss you #Thalapathy #ThalapathyVIJAY totally love the super first look.. good luck saaarrr...#Bigil have a fantabulous yearrr.. loads of love from your fansss..!!”
Happppyyyy birthdayyyyy @actorvijay saaaarrr.... May you continue to entertain us more and more each year.. god blessss you #Thalapathy #ThalapathyVIJAY totally love the super first look.. good luck saaarrr...#Bigil have a fantabulous yearrr.. loads of love from your fansss..!! pic.twitter.com/85pZKqnRoj— varalaxmi sarathkumar (@varusarath) June 22, 2019
Film director Mohan Raja tweeted, “Happy birthday Thalapathy @actorvijay.”
Happy birthday Thalapathy @actorvijay ❤️— Mohan Raja (@jayam_mohanraja) June 21, 2019
ArchanaKalpathi, the creative producer of Vijay’s next movie BIGIL (earlier named Thalapathy 63), also pour in wishes for the actor. Sharing a video, she wrote, “Here is a small video wishing our Thalapathy a happy birthday from all his fans. Thank you @aishkalpathi for making the Video.Edited by Paul Factory @agscinemas.”
Here is a small video wishing our Thalapathy a happy birthday from all his fans Thank you @aishkalpathi for making the Video. Edited by Paul Factory @agscinemas https://t.co/MF6ePbnSCA— Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) June 22, 2019
Writer and director Vignesh Shivan wrote, “Happy birthday to the ever young, amazing @actorvijay sir #Thalapathy ageing in reverse”
Happy birthday to the ever young, amazing @actorvijay sir #Thalapathy ageing in reverse Wishin the best for @Atlee_dir @archanakalpathi @arrahman sir #Nayanthara @dop_gkvishnu @gopiprasannaa @AntonyLRuben & the entire team for a #Bigil parakkum Blockbuster #BigilDiwali pic.twitter.com/a9I5lLZA0U— Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) June 21, 2019
Singer Anirudh Ravichander:
25th day of Blockbuster #Petta A small return gift from us to you - #PettaBGM - https://t.co/vnF0f7yBAv Let’s celebrate the only one, super one Superstar @rajinikanth Special thanks to the hundreds of musicians who made this possible @karthiksubbaraj @sunpictures— Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) February 3, 2019
Director Raghava Lawrence:
Happy Birthday Nanba @actorvijay....I pray to Raghavendra swamy for your good health and wealth. pic.twitter.com/EUeAJinNdt— Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) June 22, 2019
Sportsman Arya:
Awesome Firstlook Mass Verithanam Happy birthday @actorvijay Anna Congrats and best wishes to #bigil Team hattrick on the way for this combo @Atlee_dir https://t.co/WD6u9MjSnH— Arya (@arya_offl) June 21, 2019
Dance Choreographer Sathish Krishnan:
Happy birthday en uyir thalabathy @actorvijay— Sathish krishnan (@dancersatz) June 21, 2019
