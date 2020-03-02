Happy Birthday Tiger Shroff: Here are His 5 Best Action Scenes in Bollywood Films

Tiger Shroff has made his distinctive place in Bollywood with his dancing prowess and mad fitness levels. On March 2, 2020 (Monday), Tiger is not only prepping for the release of the third installment of his hit action franchise Baaghi, but will also be celebrating his 30th birthday. Tiger has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood for doing action like no other actor before him.

On the joyous occasion of Tiger's birthday, here’s looking at some of the athletic star’s top action scenes in movies.

Heropanti

In this scene from his debut film, Tiger is seen taking on many bad guys for the love of is life, played by Kriti Sanon.

Baaghi

Released in 2016, Baaghi managed to solidify Tiger’s stance in the industry as the go-to action hero. While every mainstream actor has to go all macho to save the day, Tiger learnt martial arts for the film, to make the action scenes look realistic. It also starred Shraddha Kapoor and grossed over Rs 100 crore in India and worldwide.

In this scene from Baaghi, Tiger can be seen performing action with perfection.

Student of the Year 2

The second installment of Karan Johar’s superhit Student of the Year, Tiger played a student, who takes part in inter-college competitions. He starred along with Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday.

A Flying Jatt

Tiger also ventured into the genre of fantasy and science fiction by playing a Punjabi superhero. Directed by Remo D’Souza, the movie had Jacqueline Fernandez opposite Tiger.

Tiger will be next seen in Baaghi 3 along with Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in key roles. The movie is all set to hit the screens on March 6, 2020.

