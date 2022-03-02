Happy Birthday Tiger Shroff: Upcoming Movies of the Actor to Look Forward to

Tiger Shroff is celebrating his 32nd birthday today. Known for his charming smile and amazing dance moves, Tiger has a great fan following. From being directed by famous filmmakers to performing in music videos for well-known production houses, Tiger has been doing it all. He also stays in the limelight for his exclusive love life with actress Disha Patani. Tiger started his career in 2014 with Sabbir Khan’s Heropanti and charmed everyone. He has come a long way since then. These days, the actor is working on his upcoming projects.

Tiger Shroff is all set to charm the audience with his upcoming movies. The actor is working on some projects, while the sequel to his debut movie is all ready for the silver screen. Some of his forthcoming projects are:

Heropanti 2

The movie is all set to release on the silver screen on 29 April 2022. Tara Sutaria, Kriti Sanon, Nawazuddin Siddiqui are in the main roles along with Tiger Shroff. The movie is about a guy named Bunty played by Tiger, who helps people like a superhero at night. When the government finds out about him, they send him to Russia on a mission to end Russian troops.

Ganapath

This action-drama movie is directed by Vikas Bahl, and its initial release date is supposed to be December 23, 2022. Kriti Sanon is paired opposite Tiger in this movie. The movie is set in a post-pandemic, dystopian era.

Rambo: The official details of the movie are yet to be announced. The screenplay is done by Siddharth and Tiger Shroff has been cast as the main lead. The story is about a man named Rambo who kills the bad people to help the innocent. The movie seems to be an inspiration from Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo.

Baaghi 4

The fourth part of the Baaghi series is announced, and Tiger Shroff will be seen as the main lead again opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The movie is directed by Ahmed Khan. The movie is about a boy from Delhi named Ronnie who saves the girl he is in love with, Sia (Shraddha Kapoor).

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

The remake of a famous Bollywood movie is to be made with a duo of dashing hunks Akshay Kumar andTigerShroff. Akshay announced the movie in February. The movie will have an action spectacle with a bit of comedy.

A look at some of his latest movies:

War (2019)

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie was a great hit. It made nearly Rs. 200 crore in India, and overall more than its budget. The movie also has a 6.5 rating on IMDb.Tigerplays the role of Khalid, an agent who goes to track down the other agent named Kabir (Hrithik Roshan) in the film.

Baaghi 3 (2020)

The third part of the Baaghi series released in 2020. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie was adapted from Vettai, a Tamil film.Tigerplayed the role of Ranveer aka Ronnie, who goes on a mission to find his brother Vikram (Ritesh Deshmukh), who gets kidnapped in Syria.

