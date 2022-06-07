Happy Birthday Tiku Talsania: Best Performances by the Veteran Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TIKU TALSANIA: Tiku Talsania is one of the best comedians in Bollywood. The veteran actor has been an endearing, much loved comedian. He was born on June 7, 1954. He is one of the few dedicated, natural actors whose love for the craft drives him to give his best every day, even after 3 decades of professional acting.

For Tiku Talsania, ‘making people laugh is a high’, in his own words.

Sajan Re Phir Jhoot Mat Bolo, Yeh Chanda Kanoon Hai, Ek Se Badhkar Ek, Zamana Badal Gaya Hai are some of his popular TV shows. His perfect comic timing, adorable expressions have made its way into the hearts of the audience since 1984 when he started his career with the hugely popular Yeh Jo Hai Zindegi, a serial aired on Doordarshan. His first Bollywood break was in the 1986 movie Pyar Ke Do Pal.

The dearly loved, seasoned actor comes from a theatre background, and has featured in over 200 films and serials. Most of which remained etched in our memories owing to his fantastic acting.

On his birthday, let’s look back at 5 best performances of the comedian:

Yeh Duniya Ghazab Ki

Talsania essayed the character Raja Saheb in this satirical comedy. His perfect comic timing, mannerisms were hilarious as the elusive Maharaja.This immensely popular sitcom of the early 90s aired on Doordarshan was written by Sharad Joshi. The plot dealt with the red tape exposure in government and common man’s delusion. Ishq

As the gullible Bank manager, Gaitonde in the film Ishq, Talsania’s performance was highly appreciated. He was absolutely funny and endearing. The film starred Aamir, Ajay Devgn, Juhi Chawla, Kajol in lead roles. Andaz Apna Apna

Who can forget the Inspector waiting for a thief or robber or any criminal for that matter to inaugurate the cell in his local police station! His unique dialogue ‘Lock up Ka ribbon kaatna padega’ was hysterical. Ek Se Badh Kar Ek

Tiku played the tenant, Brij Mohan in this 1995 Doordarshan TV show directed by Mukul Anand. Once again he proved that he is one of the finest comedians through his flawless, rib tickling comic timings. Golmaal Hai Bhai Sab Golmaal Hai

Dhanwantrilal Dhyanchand Dholakia (3D) was the name of Tiki’s character in this popular comedy aired on SAB TV. He was fantastic as a man against love marriages

