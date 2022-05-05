'Happy Birthday To By Best Man': Actor Abhidnya Bhave's Post For Her Dog

Marathi actor Abhidnya Bhave recently celebrated the birthday of someone special. No, we aren’t talking about her husband here. We are talking about the actor’s dog, who she calls Ahodi. In her latest post, she wrote, “Happy Birthday to my best man, Mumma loves you for infinity."

The actor dedicated the post to her pet by sharing some adorable pictures. Celebs, as well as fans, flooded the comment section with their love and wishes for the dog. The photos received more than 6k likes.

Abindya is quite active on social media. She loves to share her work and regular activities with her fans. She has 510k followers on her Instagram.

Abindya is a true animal lover. A few days ago, on her birthday, she spent the entire day at a stray dog shelter. She uploaded a video wherein she is seen spending time with dogs. Along with the video, she shared her experience of that day. “What more could I ask for on my birthday. A day well spent with my paw friends at a stray dogs shelter," read the caption to the video, which has received more than 88k views on Instagram.

Abhidnya is currently seen playing a negative role in the Marathi Television Series Tu Tevha Tashi. It broadcasts on Zee Marathi Channel.

Abindya acted in various popular TV serials like Devyani, Khulta Kali Khulena, Katti Batti, Rang Maza Vegla, Bawara Dil and many more.

