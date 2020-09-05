Happy Birthday to Our Oldest: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Celebrate Special Day of Pet Dog Diana

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are celebrating the birthday of their oldest pet, Diana, who Priyanka Chopra adopted in 2016. She is the eldest of three pet dogs the couple has. They are pet parents to a German shepherd Gino and a Husky-Australian shepherd mix named Panda.

On Diana's special day, Nick shared a cute photo with the birthday girl and wrote, "Happy birthday to our oldest." Priyanka, who adopted Diana before she married Nick, is a proud pet parent who can't believe her little girl is four years old now. She shared glimpses of Diana's birthday celebrations on Instagram and wrote, "I can't believe you are four already!"

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday to our oldest @diariesofdiana ❤️ 🐶 @Priyankachopra A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Sep 4, 2020 at 6:04pm PDT

Priyanka Chopra also made a video dedicated to Diana and posted it on the pooch's separate Instagram account. "A year older, a year bolder... coz today I turned fantastic 4," read the caption.

Diana, Gino and Panda are regular features in posts on Nick and Priyanka's Instagram. Priyanka and Nick are currently in Los Angeles together. The actress will next be seen in Netflix film The White Tiger. She also has Netflix's superhero film We Can Be Heroes and a film with actress-comedian Mindy Kaling in the pipeline.