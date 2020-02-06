'Happy Birthday To This Cutie Pie': Nora Fatehi Wishes Herself on Birthday
Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar penned an heartwarming wish for Nora Fatehi. “Happiest Birthday Cutie Hottie!” Neha commented.
Actress Nora Fatehi turned a year older today. To make her day special, the actress has shared a portrait of her on the photo sharing platform and wrote, “Happy Birthday to this cutie-pie.”
In the picture, Nora is decked up in an ethnic avatar with a red and golden outfit, big maang tikka and jhumkas. Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar penned an heartwarming wish for the dancing diva. “Happiest Birthday Cutie Hottie!” Neha commented.
Here are some gorgeous pictures of the 28-year-old actress:
1. Cropped Denims
In this totally casual yet gorgeous look, the Kamariya dancer wore a cropped denim shirt with open wavy hair and no-makeup look and we can’t help but drool over how flawless she is.
2. Keep in structured
There is nothing that Nora cannot pull off. In this all-black pant-suit with a unique bun hairstyle and intricate bow-tie, she looks all professional and picture perfect.
3. Breezy yellow madness
This gorgeous yellow gown was carried by the actress for an award function. Nora Fatehi wore a belt to cinch the waist and rocked the glam make-up.
4. All that glitters can be diamond!
Nora pulled this outfit off with utmost grace and glamour. The high slit shimmery gown fits the diva like a glove as she looks nothing less than perfection.
5. Monochromatic magic
Nora wore an all-leather outfit with statement gold pieces and an overcoat. She carried a louis vuitton purse to complete her classy look.
