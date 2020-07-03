Happy Birthday Tom Cruise: Here Are His Top 5 Action Movies

One of the biggest stars in American cinema, Tom Cruise, who just became another year older, has absolutely no intention of stopping. At 58, the actor is as hungry for iconic roles and unforgettable characters as ever. Throughout his career, Tom has solidified his footing in Hollywood as a wide ranging actor having hits like Born on the Fourth of July, The Color of Money and A Few Good Men in his filmography.

But today, the actor is known for his action movies and here are the best action flicks.

Top Gun

This 1989 pop culture phenomenon cemented Tom Cruise as a huge Hollywood star. Tom played the part of a fighter plane pilot Maverick who finds it hard to cooperate with other pilots because of his attitude. A sequel to the film is set to release in December this year.

Mission Impossible franchise

This is one of the most successful action movie franchises of all times. Tom is extremely comfortable in giving those daring stunts a perfect execution. And somehow, as he keeps aging, the action keeps getting more astounding. Ethan Hunt’s latest adventure in MI- Fallout saw the film become Tom’s highest grossing film till date.

Edge of Tomorrow

This heavily packed action movie comes with a twist of the same day repeating for many times. Tom Cruise teams up with Emily Blunt to essay the role of a soldier. It goes with the mantra of ‘Live. Die. Repeat.’ and delivers.

Collateral

The 2004 film belongs to the genre of neo noir movies and stars Tom along with Jamie Foxx. The acting is top notch as Vincent the hitman hires a taxi to make five stops where each stop means one hit.

Knight and Day

An iconic movie in its dashing looks and stylish action, Tom and Cameron Diaz are at their best in this action flick. This also served as the material for a Bollywood remake - starring Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif.



